Last Word: Halfway Point, The Cancer-Influenza Connection and Wade Baldwin's Way

VOL. 132 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Monday was the day that Memphis Light Gas and Water Division reached the halfway point in restoring power. There were 90,384 customers without power Monday evening, compared to 188,000 without power at the outset Saturday evening at 11 p.m. There were 126 utility crews working by Monday evening.

By Monday afternoon, 56 traffic signals in the city were out and 57 were damaged. The signal at Jackson and McLean will be out for a while. It has to be rebuilt. The police training academy in Frayser was heavily damaged along with the city fire department training facility in the same area. The current class of police recruits moved its training to City Hall Monday and moves to the University of Memphis Millington Center on Navy Road Tuesday.

Memphis-Shelby County Juvenile Court will be closed Tuesday. Power has been restored to the court building on Adams but the backup generator used before power was restored leaked diesel fuel into the parking garage beneath the court and there are fumes from the spill in the building itself. So Tuesday a cleanup crew will be working in the building but there will be no cases.

Here is our basic account of how this all started late Saturday evening as a storm moved into Memphis with an unexpected intensity.

A few questions to start this short work week: How many of you at some point turning in for the night in your un-air conditioned domicile wished you could encase yourself in ice? How many of you think the work week is going to be less work than the Memorial Day weekend was? How many of you played the refrigerator game – “That doesn’t look so bad.” How many of you regarded your new generator as man’s greatest invention since fire or the wheel until you tried to go to sleep with it running? Final questions: What shall we name this happening?

Possibly a qualifier on that claim about this being the third largest power outage in Shelby County history. I’m thinking the qualifier is storm-related power outages since the citywide blackout during the 1978 police and fire strikes in August 1978 would have been larger. That one was caused by a security guard at an electrical station who switched the exact sequence of switches to take the entire city down.

And what of the short work week. Here is the rundown with the caveat that some of these events will depend on the recovery effort. Others won’t. It is a proven fact that you do not need electricity for merrymaking in Overton Park. That might mean there is no moon bounce. But as strange as it may seem, merrymaking has been around much longer than moon bounces … or face painting, but again no electricity required there, unless you want permanent face painting and I don’t think the Overton Park folks are doing that.

As we note in The Week Ahead, expertly compiled by Kate Simone who never takes a byline when she should, the Memphis City Council is back at work Tuesday in a budget wrap-up session in advance of the final budget and tax rate votes June 6. In advance of that we talked with three council members on Behind The Headlines about the philosophy behind the budget actions and amendments and the debates that are still to come after the July 1 start of City Hall’s fiscal year. One of the biggest topics hanging around after July 1 is what to do with Beale Street.

A cancer drug in clinical trials at St. Jude as a treatment for solid tumors may be a new way of fighting the influenza virus – specifically the virus’s ability to reproduce in the lungs. These finding have just been published in the medical journal Cell Reports. The common ground between the tumors and influenza is the body’s immune response. And the cancer drug has turned up some changes in metabolism that have drawn the interest of this for influenza.

More on the Shelby County Democratic Party reorganization.

In our Public Companies Emphasis:

FedEx has had a fairly simply nomenclature for its portfolio until just recently. Then FedEx Supply Chain became Genco – doing third party logistics, in 2015. And Genco expanded its network just last October. Now it has a new medical distribution warehouse on East Holmes Road, next to the Super Hub.

We look at ServiceMaster’s coming HQ move into what was once Peabody Place Mall.

And MAA, the Memphis-based real estate investment trust is preparing to move into its new HQ that is now under construction as an anchor of the TraVure development in Germantown. The move further east on Poplar for MAA comes at a time of expansion for MAA and the new HQ brings together 200 employees currently at two locations in East Memphis. It is also another indication of a rise in demand for rental housing.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. was founded by George Cates 40 years ago who grew it into an S&P 500 company. These days Cates is still involved in real estate investment through the nonprofit Neighborhood Preservation Inc. NPI is working on the post-recession transition in rental housing here to a new dominance for single family homes bought by investors who may never set foot in Memphis to see what they’ve added to their portfolio. There are also some surprises in who is buying up property at the low prices around town. Cates is working with some of those investors and along with NPI he’s part of the group establishing some new ground rules for those owners and some new partnerships. All of that is covered in the cover story of The Memphis News this week.

Wade Baldwin’s journey from a really great NBA preseason game for the Grizz to the NBA D-League and lessons learned, which is why the D in D-League stands for development. That’s not just what happens on the court.

Every county in Tennessee showed a drop in unemployment rates for April including Shelby County where the rate dropped almost a full percentage point to 4.4 percent from March.

The Memphis News Almanac: Clarence Saunders takes out one big ad in The Daily News, Overton Bark and Carl Perkins recovers.