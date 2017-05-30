VOL. 132 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Memphis Botanic Garden continues its 2017 Vine to Wine series Tuesday, May 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. This month’s tasting, “Cork and Pork,” wraps up May with a tribute to swine and wine. Tickets are $30 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/winetastings for details.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will discuss proposed service route improvements at a public hearing Wednesday, May 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The route changes would be implemented this August. Visit matatransit.com for more information.

Memphis Italian Festival 2017 will be held Thursday through Saturday, June 1-3, in Marquette Park (corner of Mount Moriah and Park Avenue). The celebration of all things Italian will feature full-course meals and picnic dinners, vendors, bocce and cornhole tournaments, live entertainment and more. Visit memphisitalianfestival.com for details.

Mid South Area Business Travel Association will meet Thursday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Southaven, 280 Marathon Way. An interactive panel discussion led by Will Tate of Goldspring Consulting will highlight alternative travel platforms such as Uber, Airbnb and Urbandoor. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit msabta.org.

The Metal Museum will host Whet Thursday: The Great Mississippi Whale Watch on Thursday, June 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 374 Metal Museum Drive. Attendees can tour the museum and grounds, watch a metalsmithing demonstration, and enjoy food trucks, cash bar and live music. Cost is free. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Ripcord” Friday, June 2, through June 25 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Carriage Crossing’s Movie Mania series continues with a screening of “Zootopia” Friday, June 2, at dusk in Central Park at the mall, 4674 Merchants Park Circle. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Cost is free. Visit shopcarriagecrossing.com.