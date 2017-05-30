Emotional Innovation

VOL. 132 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 30, 2017

A Front End of Innovation Conference talk by Craig Dubitsky, founder, Hello Products. Hello Products is disrupting a $30 billion daily use global category by asking the right questions and delivering delight.

Hello loves big companies and is in awe of big companies; however, Hello is tiny.

Craig started with Method when it was just the two founders, Adam and Eric. Everyone told them, “It will never work. It’s a mature category, etc.” They were mixing product concepts in their bathroom.

Then Craig helped launch Boots in the U.S. and worked with Eos. They did focus groups, which panned the Eos concept. “Luckily, we didn’t listen to them. One woman claimed it looked like ‘a third testicle.’”

Focus groups didn’t help discern “cultural currency.”

“Cultural currency is figuring out what people want before they know they want it,” he says.

Craig’s mantra is “Always. Dream. Design.” He claims to be geared this way nonstop. If you were in his session, you’d believe him.

“Most things suck, so there is so much blue sky.”

His advice: Fall in love with the problem.

“Fall in love with the problem, not one possible solution. We can make it better. Solutions are never satisfactory. We are never done. Look for the cracks in the category.”

“We write narratives through our stuff.” As people, we identify with our stuff, so why not see “everything as art”?

For Hello, the big idea was: Make personal care personal, and human. And friendly. This insight has driven the venture. More so than striving to fit a segment like natural or new.

“The world of oral care wasn’t friendly or genuine at all,” Craig says. The large consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands have brainwashed the public to “kill, eliminate and destroy germs, discoloration and smells. … This is the same theme as ‘Rambo.’”

So, where was the fun? The form? The function? Even with colors, it was a sea of red and blue. What about all the other colors?

“Every category is being redesigned. Don’t let your category be left behind. Not much was happening in oral care.” The bar was really low.

Fear and shame were the drivers in the category. “The dentist will drill, fill and bill you; you won’t get the job if your teeth aren’t white, etc.”

The question was, “What is the friendliest word in the world?” It was Hello. Craig’s team trademarked Hello around the world. No one had done it.

Everything that goes in your mouth should be natural and delicious – not fearful and shaming. The company strove to be “everyday awesome.”

Let’s “rethink the sink.” We won the top three international design awards – and we are 11 people and two dogs, he says. “Our copy reads like a friend would talk to you.”

“We explain what every ingredient does on the package – that’s friendly.”

Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.