VOL. 132 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 29, 2017

Wright Claims Lakeland Commission Seat

By Bill Dries

Updated 6:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter

Wesley Wright, the owner of Wright Landscapings, claimed the vacant seat on the Lakeland City Commission on Thursday, May 25, in unofficial election results.

WESLEY WRIGHT

The returns from the Shelby County Election Commission show a close race, with an eight-vote margin between Wright and second-place contender Maurice Denbow. Billy Rodgers finished a distant third.

Here are the unofficial returns from all four precincts, election day and early voting:

Wright: 380
Denbow: 372
Rodgers: 145

The critical difference in the race was the wider margin that Wright took over Denbow in the early vote, where the margin was 25 votes in the low-turnout contest.

Wright fills the vacancy created by the resignation earlier this year of commissioner Michele Dial on the four-member commission after the results of the nonpartisan election are certified by the election commission.

Wright serves through the 2020 elections. The mayor and one of the four commission positions, along with three of the five school board positions, are on the ballot next year as Lakeland moves its election cycle to even-numbered years to coincide with countywide elections.

Election day in Lakeland came the day before early voting opened Friday, May 26, in the special general election for state House District 95 that covers Collierville and parts of Germantown and Eads.

Election day in that race is June 15.

