VOL. 132 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 29, 2017

Tubby Smith Basketball Camps Start in June

University of Memphis head basketball coach Tubby Smith has announced a series of basketball camps, including one four-day camp for the summer of 2017 and a team camp.

The first day camp will run from June 12-15.

The individual camp is open to any and all entrants for boys ages 7-18. Included in the camps is a tour of the Larry Finch Center including the Tiger Basketball locker room, players’ lounge and weight training facility.

The four-day camp is geared to develop and improve campers' individual basketball skills, and will provide a positive and fun teaching environment. Each day will include intense skill instruction from University of Memphis staff and players. There will be a free throw competition, hot shot competition, 3-on-3 competition and 5-on-5 games, with a tournament to crown a team champion of each division.

The camp session will run Monday-Thursday. It will start at 9 a.m. and run through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and run from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. There will be an awards ceremony on Thursday at 11 a.m.

In addition to the four-day individual camp for the summer of 2017, a team camp will be held June 6-7. The team camp will have divisions for middle school, high school and AAU teams. The cost for the camp will be $350 for six games (three games per day).

Visit coachtubbysmith.com to register and to find out more information.

– Don Wade

MEMPopS Files Permit for Crosstown Location

Popular local ice pops shop MEMPopS has filed a $41,000 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to begin construction on its second Memphis location inside the Crosstown Concourse.

Premiere Contractors is slated to handle the tenant infill at the mixed-use development. The location’s address is 496 Cleveland St.

Currently, MEMPopS operates a brick-and-mortar location at 1243 Ridgeway Road in East Memphis' Park Place shopping center.

– Patrick Lantrip

UT-Boling Center Gets New Associate Director

Belinda Hardy has been named associate director of the UT-Boling Center for Developmental Disabilities at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Hardy is a licensed clinical social worker and has been employed at the Boling Center as the chief of social work since 1996.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Social Work, Hardy has worked in the fields of medical social work, developmental disabilities, corrections and mental health services. She is an adjunct faculty member in the College of Social Work at the University of Memphis and serves on the board of the Memphis Center for Independent Living.

The Boling Center began as a specialty clinic in 1957, and became one of the original 19 university-based disability centers funded by John F. Kennedy’s administration. It is part of a national network of university programs supported, in part, by the federal government to facilitate the flow of disability-related information and best practices between the community and university.

– Andy Meek

Co-Chairs Appointed for NAACP Centennial Luncheon

The diversity officer for FedEx Express, an attorney and long-time civil and political activist, and a member of the federal advisory board to the U.S. Transportation Department are the three co-chairs of the Freedom Fund Luncheon, June 24, that will mark the centennial of the Memphis Branch NAACP.

The Freedom Fund event is the local branch’s largest annual fundraiser with tickets for the centennial luncheon starting at $100.

The co-chairs are Shannon Brown of FedEx Express, attorney Jocelyn Wurzburg and Roquita Coleman-Williams, who in addition to being on the Department of Transportation advisory board is also on the board of the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

The Memphis Branch of the NAACP was founded in June 1917 following the lynching of Ell Persons one month earlier.

The centennial luncheon is at the Memphis Hilton with an announcement about the keynote speaker expected soon.

“This is going to be an exciting and meaningful event for all who have supported the NAACP through the last 100 years,” said Deidre Malone, Memphis branch president. “This is a time to celebrate all that has been accomplished as a community and a time to reflect on the work that is still needed to get our community to a place of true equality. Our co-chairs, sponsors and our theme reflect the hope that we have for the next 100 years.”

– Bill Dries

Cleaning Authority Program to Benefit Food Bank

For the second consecutive year, The Cleaning Authority of Memphis is conducting a summer donation program to help the community.

Called The Cleaning Authority CARES, the company collections donations of food from clients and the community to give to the Mid-South Food Bank. The initiative first launched in April 2016 and the Memphis office collected 2,456 pounds of food for the food bank.

A brown paper bag is left in the homes of The Cleaning Authority of Memphis’ residential clients with information about the campaign and a request to donate non-perishable goods between cleaning visits. Donations will be accepted through June.

Rick Roland, owner of the Memphis company, hopes to top last year and donate at least 3,000 pounds of food. Summer is the hungriest time of year for many children who are in food programs are no longer provided breakfast and lunch when the school year ends.

“Seeing our clients give as much as they do to less fortunate people is truly a blessing to be a part of,” Roland said.

Typical foods it collects include canned vegetables and fruit, low-sugar cereal, peanut butter, sliced bread, tortillas or crackers, and snacks like granola bars.

Visit thecleaningauthority.com/cares/howtohelp for more information or call the company at 901-751-9927.

– Daily News staff