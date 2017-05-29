The Week Ahead: May 29-June 4

VOL. 132 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 29, 2017

Hello, Memphis! Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and there’s no shortage of activities to get you outside to celebrate. Whether you’re looking for something to do with the kids or already need a break to chill with other adults, we’ve got you covered in The Week Ahead…

The annual Memphis Italian Festival – dare we say, one of the best-smelling festivals in the city – returns to Marquette Park this Thursday through Sunday. This celebration of all things Italian is a local tradition hosted by Holy Rosary Parish.

There’s plenty of Italian food, of course – full-course meals and picnic dinners, plus cooking contests and chef demonstrations – along with grape stomping, the Luigi 5K race, bocce ball tournaments, live music and lots more.

Ahoy there! The Metal Museum is bringing back The Great Mississippi Whale Watch for this week’s Whet Thursday event. Kick back on the bluff, grab a pair of complimentary binoculars and watch some "whales" swim down the Mighty Mississippi. They’ll also have live music, a shrimp boil, specialty drinks and yard games.

Admission to the museum and grounds is free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you want to take part in the shrimp boil, you can get tickets here.

Downtown Yoga in the Park, a free weekly yoga session taught by Downtown Yoga, takes place every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Memphis Park (Front Street across from the Raymond James building).

Guests are encouraged to bring food and enjoy a picnic after the session. And on the first Tuesday of every month – June 6 being the next one – a free wine tasting follows the class, with wine provided by Hecht & Bannier. Because free yoga + free wine = perfect way to unwind.

Head to Overton Park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for A Day of Merrymaking, the Overton Park Conservancy’s annual family festival on the greensward. Along with the music, food trucks, vendors and activities for the whole family, it’ll feature a beer garden and all sorts of dog-friendly fun to celebrate Overton Bark’s fifth anniversary. Check out the details (including info on parking and shuttles) here.

901 Comics, 2162 Young Ave., will host its fourth art show featuring local artist Dean Zachary on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Zachary is best known for illustrating an array of popular comic book titles including Batman, Superboy, Green Lantern, The Night Man, Hawk & Dove, Sliders, Jonny Quest and Phoenix.

Most recently, he has worked on “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic #38” and “DC Comics Halloween Special” featuring a Wonder Woman short story.

The Vine to Wine tasting series at Memphis Botanic Garden continues Tuesday with a tribute to swine and wine. Like all tastings in the series, the “Cork and Pork” themed event features eight wines or cocktails and tasting-size portions of dishes by local restaurants or caterers. Plus, Nancy Apple will be providing this month’s entertainment. Get your tickets here.

The Commute Challenge – a monthlong event aimed at getting working Memphians to bike, walk, carpool or take public transit to work – wraps up this week. As of last Thursday, nearly 1,100 commutes using alternative transportation had been logged, according to Commute Options Memphis.

The challenge wraps up with the “Park(less) Picnic(more)” party Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Health Sciences Park. It’ll feature food from the Fuel and Stickem food trucks and live entertainment by The Word. The community is invited, and Commute Challenge participants who logged at least one commute receive a free meal.

The graduations are over, the last school day was this past Friday. But this will be a busy summer for Shelby County Schools. And the school district’s plans to keep students engaged with summer academies and other activities are expected to be among the items discussed Tuesday when the Shelby County Schools board meets. Board members will likely discuss a few items from the school year to come, since the business of schools is all about being at least three months ahead. And there could be further word at the Tuesday meeting on the status of the pitch by Germantown schools to buy Germantown Elementary, Middle and High Schools for $25 million.

The Memphis #WearOrange Community Picnic, a gun violence awareness cookout hosted by Moms Demand Action – Memphis and its partner organizations, is Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. in Robert R. Church Park just off of Beale Street. In addition to the free cookout, there will be kids' activities, a live band and opportunities to make connections to make Memphis safer from gun violence. Sign up here to let them know you're coming.

It’s called the “wrap-up” – a last look at the city of Memphis budget proposal and a last chance for Memphis City Council members to propose changes before the tax rate and all other budget matters go to the full council for approval at the June 6 session.

The wrap-up is Tuesday at City Hall in the council committee room. And while this has been another smooth budget season at City Hall, there are a few matters council members will probably bring up. The certified tax rate of $3.27, down from $3.40, is in effect a stable tax rate since it produces the same amount of revenue when the 2017 property reappraisal is taken into account. But stormwater and sewer fees would go up in the city administration’s proposal. And some council members want to explore a lower increase or no increase at all. There also could be an attempt to make the 1 percent across-the-board pay raise for all city employees a 2 percent raise. That will depend on finding the additional revenue for the extra percentage point from other parts of the budget or through an across the board reduction.

The Memphis Redbirds play a pair of 12:05 p.m. games at AutoZone Park on Memorial Day and Tuesday this week, then get Wednesday off before playing Thursday and Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday at 6:35 p.m. They wrap up their homestand with a 2:05 p.m. game on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the AutoZone Park box office, or via phone at 901-721-6000.

Saturday is Eye Spy Day at the Memphis Zoo. It is a family-friendly event featuring multiple stations with games and activities designed to give children more information about night vision, 3-D, children’s eye care and how animals’ eyes work. The event is free with the cost of regular zoo admission and is presented by Southern College of Optometry.

And finally, we can’t let Memorial Day pass without a reminder of why this holiday exists: to remember those in the military who have died while serving this country. They made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom, and we offer our sincere gratitude for their service and the service of all our current military members and veterans. Thank you.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.