10 Nonprofits to Receive GiVE 365 Grants

VOL. 132 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 29, 2017

GiVE 365, The Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’ dollar-a-day philanthropy program, has announced grants totaling $60,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations. This year’s grant cycle is themed “Foundations for the Future: programs that help youth meet their potential.”

“It’s all too easy to write off youthful offenders as problems to be mitigated for the rest of their lives,” said Bridges communications director Kat Netzler, after Bridges received a $5,000 grant. “But GiVE 365’s support of Incarcerated Youth Speaking Out For Change not only shows belief in these young people, but also in their unique capacity to contribute to our community's efforts to reduce youth crime and recidivism and reform our juvenile justice system.” GiVE 365 members contribute at least $365 a year – a dollar a day. Their contributions are pooled, and they annually decide collectively how to distribute money to nonprofit organizations. GiVE 365 has 240 member households and has awarded $438,190 over the past seven years to Memphis and Shelby County nonprofits.

The latest grantees and their programs include:

• A Step Ahead Foundation – Girl Talk: $4,800 to increase awareness about how to avoid high-risk behavior that can lead to teen pregnancy.

• Bridges USA – Incarcerated Youth Speaking Out for Change: $5,000 to give youth in the juvenile justice system an opportunity to develop solutions to deter juvenile crime and violence by asking them what would have made a difference in their lives.

• Carpenter Art Garden – Artistic and Educational Programs for Binghampton’s Youth and Their Families: $10,000 to work with children living in Binghampton to promote each one’s creative potential and self-worth through exposure to artistic, educational and vocational programs.

• Communities in Schools of Tennessee at Memphis – CISTN Memphis Uniform Closets: $5,000 to establish a clothing closet at eight to 10 new partnership schools for the 2017-2018 school year, providing school uniforms for students in need.

• Emmanuel Center – Camp H.O.P.E. (Helping Our Participants Excel): $10,000 for a summer opportunity whose purpose is to educate and empower youth so that they may be equipped with the skills to help elevate themselves out of poverty.

• Hattiloo Theatre – TechiLoo: $6,000 to engage underserved youth from the Hollywood community in free, neighborhood-based workshops in the technical theater arts, including sewing costumes, prop making and scenic painting.

• Memphis Oral School for the Deaf – MOSD Preschool: $4,100 to help students enter kindergarten with their hearing peers, setting them on a path of independence and success in school and in life.

• National Ornamental Metal Museum – Metal Museum Youth Initiative: $5,000 to host, in partnership with Knowledge Quest, a program comprised of an after-school program, the Soulsville Metals Collaborative, and a six-week summer day camp called Cu in Summer.

• Su Casa Family Ministries – Esperanza Early Childhood Center: $4,100 for the Esperanza Early Childhood Center, providing bilingual, early childhood education to children from a Spanish language background.

• Teach for America - Memphis – Summer School Experience for Memphis Kids: $6,000 to enhance the summer school experience for more than 500 Memphis students.

Visit give365memphis.org for more information.