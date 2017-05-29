North Mississippi Developers Gear Up to Land Large Clients

VOL. 132 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 29, 2017

With almost 3.5 million square feet of speculative space floating around in North Mississippi just between Crossroads Distribution Center and Gateway Global Logistics Center alone, it appears that there is no shortage of interest in the region from prospective clients.

Whether it’s the new 554,000-square-foot spec building in Gateway Global, which is expandable to 1.5 million square feet and expected to wrap up this September, or Crossroads’ 829,920-square-foot Building I, with an expected November completion date, and the roughly 1 million-square-foot Building J, which will start construction in mid-2018, two of the area’s biggest developers are positioning themselves to attract some pretty big clients.

“The absorption has outweighed the new construction deliveries for the past few years, so the demand that is there warrants these new projects that are going on,” said Jack Wohrman, vice president of Jones Lang LaSalle, who will handle leasing for Crossroads’ new building.

He said the buildings are getting bigger because developers are keeping up with size demands in the market, and the space needs of potential clients are getting larger and larger.

“The demand is a healthy industry mix type,” he said. “Memphis always has a good, healthy amount of 3PLs chasing various industry types.”

In addition to being larger, Wohrman said these newer buildings are going to have the more modern higher-clearance ceiling heights, more dedicated trailer parking, and will have a heavier car parking component than some of the older Class A buildings built a number of years ago.

NAI Saig Co. vice president and business manager Hank Martin said he feels like this is definitely an indication that the market is heating up.

“I think it’s in response to the last two years where the positive absorption has been pretty much record-breaking,” Martin said. “I think that has led them to believe that there are still some legs left in that market.”

From a distribution standpoint, he said the Memphis MSA usually competes against larger markets like Dallas, Indianapolis and Atlanta.

“And when those markets are doing well, which they are, they typically have higher rental rates than Memphis does,” Martin said. “When that happens, Memphis’ activity level seems to pick back up because some of these guys who are looking at different markets see a market like Memphis as a possible opportunity for savings.”

Martin said it also helps that IDI Gazeley and Panattoni – the developers of Crossroads and Gateway Global, respectively – and Hillwood have a national presence.

“Hillwood, Panattoni and IDI have been around for a while and they are in all of the markets. Most of them know that developer from a national standpoint,” he said. “Many years ago it was IDI and Panattoni fighting for the bulk of the business (in Memphis) and they would always have a couple of buildings up and ready to go. They understand that you have to have a building up, or in some form of construction if you really want to compete for those deals.”

Although, unlike back in the 1990s and early 2000s, the size of the deals are a lot larger.

“A big building in the early ’90s was 500,000 to 600,000 square feet,” Martin said. “By the mid-2000s, 700,000- and 800,000-square-foot buildings were big. Now the minimum that most of these guys are looking at building are 500,000 and up to 900,000 square feet in those parks.”