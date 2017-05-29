Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 29, 2017

Nashville Overtakes Memphis as Tennessee's Largest City

The Associated Press

Updated 6:09PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Newly released figures indicate Nashville has overtaken Memphis as Tennessee's largest city.

The Tennessean reports (http://bit.ly/2rUHFru) population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state capital's 2016 population at 660,388, compared to Memphis' 652,717. The two have traded places on the list of the nation's largest cities, with Nashville ranking 24th and Memphis 25th.

Estimates show that Memphis experienced a population loss of 1,737 from 2015 to 2016, while Nashville gained 6,310.

Unlike Memphis, which stands alone, the Census lists Tennessee's new biggest city as the "Nashville-Davidson metropolitan government (balance)," as the governments of the City of Nashville and Davidson County merged in 1962.

The growth in middle Tennessee includes Murfreesboro, which is among the nation's 15 fastest-growing large cities for the second year in a row.

