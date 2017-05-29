Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 29, 2017

Mike Huckabee to Revive His Talk Show on TBN

The Associated Press

Updated 6:10PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Former Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee will start a new weekly talk show on the religious Trinity Broadcasting Network this fall.

The show will follow a format similar to the weekend show that the former Arkansas governor hosted on Fox News Channel from 2008 to 2015. TBN said on Thursday that the show will be filmed before a live audience in Nashville, Tennessee.

TBN chairman Matt Crouch called Huckabee a "welcome voice of wisdom, integrity and faith" that the nation needs.

Huckabee left Fox two years ago to explore a run for the presidency. TBN is available in some 100 million households in the United States, and is seen in 175 nations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 50 354 8,349
MORTGAGES 58 390 9,802
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 158 810 17,944
BANKRUPTCIES 48 243 6,003
BUSINESS LICENSES 27 135 3,130
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 191 6,447
MARRIAGE LICENSES 26 144 2,101

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.