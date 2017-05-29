Local Democratic Reorganization Starts to Come Into Focus

VOL. 132 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 29, 2017

Shelby County Democrats should have a framework for a reorganized local party soon.

Discussions at town hall meetings around the county in the last month show it will probably be a party with a less complex structure and a more stable size from election to election. And a draft of the bylaws will probably include a larger policy council of sorts that meets on a quarterly basis to talk over larger issues than winning the next elections.

The group appointed by state Democratic Party leaders to reform the local party intends to hold a countywide convention in June to elect a new executive committee and from there select a new county party chairman.

The state party abolished the local party last August after years of dysfunction and then a final, crippling row over local party finances.

“The former party wasn’t accountable to anyone but themselves,” said former party chairman David Cocke, who is co-chairman of the reorganization effort.

Co-chair Carlissa Shaw was on the executive committee that was disbanded for approximately three months and has described it as a “frustrating” experience.

“We don’t know how to support candidates,” she said at the last town hall meeting this month at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Whitehaven. “What does that mean?”

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner was local party chairman before being elected to the commission in 2014.

For the local party’s abysmal record of winning countywide offices since 2010, Democrats have retained a seven-seat majority on the county commission through it. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also carried Shelby County with 61 percent of the vote in the 2016 presidential general election even as the state’s 11 electoral votes went to President Donald Trump.

“I hope the party is stronger and better than it has previously been,” Turner said. “I’m hopeful that the Democrats in Shelby County will want this party to be a good party, be a strong party.”

The local party’s executive committee has been built around state legislative districts, with representatives on the committee for a district being based on a complex formula of votes cast for the Democratic nominee for governor in the last statewide election. The group drawing up the new organization wants to base the executive committee on county commission districts, with two people per district.

“The way that it has been done in the past is that it fluctuates every year and you really don’t have a set number of members,” Turner said. “That can be a little chaotic.”

Meanwhile, some Democrats wonder if someone who runs in a party convention for a seat on the executive committee might be more likely to run for Shelby County Commission if they are successful at the party level.

There was the same speculation among state legislators for years under the previous structure. In some cases, it can encourage a steady stream of candidates in development. But legislative incumbents worried as well that it could mean a steady stream of primary challengers – the point at which an incumbent seeking re-election to the state Legislature is the most vulnerable. In the case of county commissioners, they are limited to two consecutive terms in office anyway.

Democrats may also borrow from the local Republican Party structure and have seats on the executive committee specifically for Democratic organizations like the Germantown Democratic Club, Young Democrats and Democratic Women of Shelby County. Reserving such seats outside of district representation could be a way to include members of groups who are addressing other issues.

“I’m very open to perhaps reserving four or five seats which are flexible. If Black Lives Matter is a movement that should be respected, we should have it heard. We would want to align with that energy,” Turner said. “We should capture that. It should not be something where we are opposed to that energy. We have to be flexible and we have to not be stuck in the past and be able to change with the times.”

But leaders of those groups are also suspicious and even skeptical of political activities organized around candidates and not issues.

“You have to have a think tank. You have to have people who are looking in the future,” Turner said. “To see candidates who are perhaps now in college and can be developed in four or five years – we have to start doing that. We can’t be stuck and always in the defensive mode.”