VOL. 132 | NO. 106 | Monday, May 29, 2017

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will discuss proposed service route improvements at a public hearing Wednesday, May 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Li-brary, 3030 Poplar Ave. The route changes would be implemented this August. Visit matatrans-it.com for more information.

Memphis Italian Festival 2017 will be held Thursday through Saturday, June 1-3, in Marquette Park (corner of Mount Moriah and Park Avenue). The celebration of all things Italian will feature full-course meals and picnic dinners, vendors, bocce and cornhole tournaments, live entertain-ment and more. Visit memphisitalianfestival.com for details.

Mid South Area Business Travel Association will meet Thursday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Southaven, 280 Marathon Way. An interactive panel discussion led by Will Tate of Goldspring Consulting will highlight alternative travel platforms such as Uber, Airbnb and Urbandoor. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit msabta.org.

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Ripcord” Friday, June 2, through June 25 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Carriage Crossing’s Movie Mania series continues with a screening of “Zootopia” Friday, June 2, at dusk in Central Park at the mall, 4674 Merchants Park Circle. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Cost is free. Visit shopcarriagecrossing.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host the Artists’ Link Garden Friends group exhibition Satur-day, June 3, through June 29 at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. The exhibition showcases the diverse talents of a select group of members of the Artists’ Link organization. A reception with the artists will be held June 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.