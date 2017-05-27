May 26-June 1, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 22 | Saturday, May 27, 2017

1956: Carl Perkins at the Overton Park Shell with a surprise visit by Elvis Presley. Just five months earlier, Sun Records had released Perkins’ biggest hit, “Blue Suede Shoes.” And Presley had left Sun late in 1955 for RCA.

On his way to New York City in March for an appearance on NBC’s nationally televised “Perry Como Show,” Perkins and his band were in a car crash in Delaware that killed the driver of other car; left Perkins’ brother Jay with critical injuries from which he would never recover; and seriously injured Perkins himself, who was unconscious for a day. Perkins and his band were back on the road less than a month later and recording a string of hits at Sun when he wasn’t booked.

1930: Clarence Saunders takes out a 3 1/2-page ad in The Daily News making the case for a “state chain of stores to be owned by the people of the state” in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. The Clarence Saunders stores are to be the successor to his “Sole Owner of My Name” stores he had formed after losing control of the Piggly Wiggly chain of stores he started in Memphis in 1916 to investors.

“This is not a fight against the independent retailer or Wall Street,” Saunders wrote of his new stores. “It’s a plan for the people themselves of each state to own a chain of food stores for their own profit. Let’s do something constructive.”

2012: The Overton Bark dog park opens in Overton Park between Rainbow Lake and the park’s golf course. The 1.3-acre area, whose construction was funded by Hollywood Feed, is divided into two sections – one for smaller dogs and the other for large dogs.