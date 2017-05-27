VOL. 10 | NO. 22 | Saturday, May 27, 2017

Memphis Italian Festival 2017 will be held Thursday through Saturday, June 1-3, in Marquette Park (corner of Mount Moriah and Park Avenue). The celebration of all things Italian will feature full-course meals and picnic dinners; more than 40 arts and crafts vendors; bocce, volleyball and cornhole tournaments; the Luigi 5K race; live entertainment and more. Visit memphisitalianfestival.com for hours and admission prices.

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Items include hardbacks and paperbacks, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and more, all priced at $2 or less. Proceeds will help expand Memphis Public Library collections and improve community services. Call 901-415-2840 for details or email memphislibrary.org.

The 12th annual Memphis Children’s Theatre Festival, hosted by Voices of the South, will take place Friday, May 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rhodes College McCoy Theatre, 2000 North Parkway. The weekend starts with the Voices of the South debut of “The Boy Who Fell From the Sky” followed by a kids dance party; Saturday’s activities include theatrical and musical performances, workshops and art activities. Cost is pay-what-you-can at the door. Visit voicesofthesouth.org for a schedule.

901Fest, a celebration of Memphis’ food, music, people and culture, will take place Saturday, May 27, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Tom Lee Park. The event, which caps off the Memphis in May International Festival, will include live Memphis-themed entertainment, local food and beverages and a 901-themed “Fireworks Finale,” among other things. Admission is $9; children 6 and younger are free. Visit memphisinmay.org.

Summer Symphony at the Live Garden, featuring the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, will take place Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Tickets start at $20; VIP tables available. Visit summersymphonylive.com for details.

The Great American River Run Half Marathon & 5K will take place Sunday, May 28, starting at Tom Lee Park. The half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K at 7:30 a.m., and the race course weaves through the streets of Downtown. Live entertainment and post-race food and beverages will follow on the river bluff. Visit memphisinmay.org for details and registration.

River Series, a concert series benefiting Maria Montessori School, will host Robyn Hitchcock & Robby Grant with DJ Eddie Hankins on Sunday, May 28, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Harbor Town Amphitheater, 740 Harbor Bend Road. Admission is $5. Visit bit.ly/RiverSeries for details.

Memphis Botanic Garden continues its 2017 Vine to Wine series Tuesday, May 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. This month’s tasting, “Cork and Pork,” wraps up May with a tribute to swine and wine. Tickets are $30 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/winetastings for details.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will discuss proposed service route improvements at a public hearing Wednesday, May 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The route changes would be implemented this August. Visit matatransit.com for more information.

The Metal Museum will host Whet Thursday: The Great Mississippi Whale Watch on Thursday, June 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 374 Metal Museum Drive. Attendees can tour the museum and grounds, watch a metalsmithing demonstration, and enjoy food trucks, cash bar and live music. Cost is free. Visit metalmuseum.org.