Editorial: We Must Stand Together To Fight Memphis Blight

The saying is you can’t see the forest for the trees. And at times that is what Memphis’ seemingly eternal battle with blight feels like.

Before you can address properties that have become eyesores in once-proud communities, you must sort through the red tape and bureaucracy that protects these monuments to neglect.

That probably wasn’t the goal. As George Cates of Neighborhood Preservation Inc. says in this week’s Memphis News cover story, “We haven’t found anyone who is in favor of blight.”

In some instances, these ordinances and regulations are the manipulated, dog-eared relics of past efforts to fight blight. Others are attempts to reduce blight and balance property rights.

Whatever the case, they stand in the way of on-the-ground development efforts that aim to physically change and renew parts of this city that should shine like a diamond.

Investors are a valuable part of scaling the experimental and bold approaches to the restoration of Memphis that we know work. But we need to be clear about the goals of investors and what motivates a business decision so we can know what to expect and require of them.

We also need a blend of public and private partners serving as motivation and making strategic picks that will point investors to opportunities for broader recovery.

This is too important to leave exclusively to the turbulent forces of the market. That has happened for decades in a city that is losing population but not square miles of sprawl. It has created blind spots where investors who aren’t in this for the right reason can park properties that aren’t their priorities.

Too many of us in Memphis must settle for living somewhere we don’t necessarily like because we lack the resources to make a difference choice.

We can’t know, control or judge what motivates investors who can’t find Memphis on a map but choose to buy properties here anyway. But we must let them know we have standards for those properties and we enforce them.

All of us have the right to expect basic standards for the conditions that make a dwelling, however modest or basic, a place to call home.

The lack of such standards has far-reaching effects. Student mobility – trying to teach children who move two or three times, or sometimes more, in a school year – is a real problem in local public education.

Community development corporations need partners, both financial and philanthropic. And as Archie Willis of NPI and Community Capital suggests, brick-and-mortar real estate is a new world for philanthropy. The goal, however, isn’t.

Whether we are talking about homeownership or renting, about upward mobility or modest stability, the destiny of residents in this nearly 200-year-old city is a place all of us can call home, in the best sense of the word.