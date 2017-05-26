Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 105 | Friday, May 26, 2017

US Senate Votes to Name Courthouse After Actor Fred Thompson

The Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. Senate has voted to name Nashville's new federal courthouse after former Sen. Fred Thompson, the late actor who appeared in at least 20 movies and in the TV series "Law & Order."

Sen. Lamar Alexander announced the Senate vote Wednesday on a resolution already passed by the House, leaving the final decision to President Donald Trump.

Thompson died at 73 in 2015.

A Tennessee-trained lawyer and prosecutor, Thompson was a hard-driving Senate counsel during the Watergate hearings and later a popular actor and fleeting presidential hopeful in 2008. He commanded audiences with a booming voice, folksy charisma and a 6-foot-6 frame.

Besides a starring role in the "Law & Order" TV series, he appeared in such motion pictures as "The Hunt for Red October" and "Die Hard II."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 89 304 8,299
MORTGAGES 91 332 9,744
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 172 652 17,786
BANKRUPTCIES 32 195 5,955
BUSINESS LICENSES 31 108 3,103
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 38 191 6,447
MARRIAGE LICENSES 29 118 2,075

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.