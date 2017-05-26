Tiger Football Team’s Offense Already Getting Rave Reviews

VOL. 132 | NO. 105 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Could the University of Memphis really have the second most potent offense in college football next season? David Kenyon, a writer for bleacherreport.com, believes it’s possible. He just put out his predictions for the Top 25 offenses in 2017 and only the Oklahoma Sooners finished ahead of the Tigers.

Citing quarterback Riley Ferguson’s almost 3,700 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, the talent of wide receiver Anthony Miller, a three-prong rushing attack headed by Doroland Dorceus, and several returning offensive linemen, Kenyon finds much to like.

While the writer notes Ferguson is not a true dual-threat QB – but quick enough to evade initial pressure – he says the Tigers need to cut down the negative plays for the offense to improve “from good to great.”

Kenyon likes second-year head coach Mike Norvell and added: “The Tigers will be a common choice, if not the favorite to win the America Athletic Conference. Ferguson, Miller and an experienced bunch of complementary pieces will make Memphis the toughest Group of Five offense to stop.”

Heady stuff, but nine wins is a realistic number heading into the regular season.

Did Marc Gasol duck the David Fizdale question? I’ve been asked this a few times since the Grizzlies had their last meeting with the media. Here’s what happened: Someone asked Gasol to assess Fizdale’s first season as coach.

Gasol had multiple options in how he could have answered. Among them: glowing praise, a lukewarm endorsement, a mixed response praising some aspects of the job Fizdale did while criticizing others, or blunt criticism.

Instead, he did the thing most in keeping with his personality. That is, when given an opportunity to shoot – he passed.

“I tend never to assess coaches,” Gasol said. “I never did it with David (Joerger) or Lionel (Hollins) or even Marc (Ivaroni). It’s just not my place. Everybody has a boss. That’s more for the front office to answer.”

Truthfully, that’s a fair response to what Gasol might have judged to be a loaded question. And there was more than a little speculation – and anecdotal evidence – that coach and player were not always in 100 percent agreement. Which isn’t unusual, by the way.

So is what Gasol said a big deal? No. I didn’t think so then and I don’t think so now.

Could this particular coach-player relationship stand some improvement? Yes, that’s fair, too.

Here’s wishing Matt “Big City” Adams the best with the Atlanta Braves. The St. Louis Cardinals traded Adams to the Braves on Saturday, May 20, and it’s a deal that gives Adams a chance to play and fills a need for Atlanta after losing first baseman Freddie Freeman for an anticipated 10 weeks with a fractured wrist.

Adams hit at least 15 home runs in each of the three seasons with the Cardinals in which he got at least 300 plate appearances. But this year he was just a spare part, getting just 53 plate appearances; he was 6-for-19 as a pinch-hitter.

In 2012, Adams hit .329 for the Memphis Redbirds with 18 home runs. You didn’t want to go for barbecue nachos when Big City was up.

In return for Adams, the Cardinals received a minor league infielder, Juan Yepez, who is not classified as one of Atlanta’s top prospects.

Former U of M closer Nolan Blackwood is off to a good start with Advanced Class A Stockton Ports. The Southaven native has a 2.50 ERA this season with three saves and opponents are batting just .210 against him. He was taken in the 14th round by Oakland in last summer’s MLB Draft.

Don Wade’s column appears in The Daily News and The Memphis News. Listen to Wade on “Middays with Greg & Eli” every Tuesday at noon on Sports 56 AM and 87.7 FM.