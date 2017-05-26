MFD's McNeil Puts Out Fires – Literally

VOL. 132 | NO. 105 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

Major McNeil can’t tell you much about his first week as a firefighter – and not just because it was more than 24 years ago. The fact is, he was pretty nervous.

“You’re trained for everything to move fast,” recalls McNeil, “but nothing can quite prepare you for the first time a life is depending on you.”

As a rookie with the Memphis Fire Department, McNeil felt the weight of his role from day one. By the same token, he remembers the pride he felt when, a few months into his new job, he and his fellow firefighters extinguished a blaze that had consumed about 75 percent of a house in the Berclair neighborhood. With the wet ashes still smoldering, the neighbors stood around and gave the firefighters a round of applause.

“That was the first time I can ever remember getting applauded for doing my job,” McNeil recalls. “I’m not gonna lie, it was pretty nice.”

Today McNeil serves as a lieutenant in the MFD, initiating investigations into potential policy breaches. He says a lot has changed in his 24 years with the organization, especially the pace at which firefighters are required to learn – faster than ever before.

“We maintain an emphasis on professional standards, but today’s firefighters have so much more information being thrown at them. Sometimes it’s hard to grasp it all,” he says. “I tell them over and over again, ‘Learn your duty; learn your values.’”

Even with the best training, firefighters will still occasionally make mistakes – especially early in their careers. From time to time, those errors can even result in a loss of human life. There’s no easy way to cope with such a high-stakes profession, but, by way of advice, McNeil encourages new recruits to open up and make themselves vulnerable.

“When things go wrong, that’s when you lean on your brother,” he says. “Talk to them; let them be there for you. Heck, let them see you cry.”

McNeil also has reached out to the younger generation. Last year he started Memphis Fire Explorers, a program that pairs young Memphians with firefighter mentors. In it, kids get an in-depth look at careers in the department while learning about the various work the MFD does in the community. They can then spread the word in their communities.

“Being a firefighter doesn’t always mean jumping on the truck for search-and-rescue,” notes McNeil. “Sometimes it means inspecting an old building or installing a smoke detector in the home of a senior citizen.”

“My goal is to show kids that if they want to lift up their community, there are lots of ways to do it,” he adds.

Another initiative that McNeil supports is “Her-o,” a partnership with Girl Scouts of America. Much like explorers, it offers an introduction to the work of the department and exposure to possible careers, but the target demographic is one that traditionally has not been associated with firefighting – young women.

“These kids are ready to learn,” says McNeil, “And we’re ready to teach them.”

Major McNeil is a graduate of the New Memphis Fellows program. Learn more at newmemphis.org.