VOL. 132 | NO. 105 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3939 Poplar Ave. Items include hardbacks and paperbacks, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and more, all priced at $2 or less. Call 901-415-2840 for details or email memphislibrary.org.

David Lusk Gallery will hold an opening reception for Jack Spencer’s “This Land, An American Portrait” Friday, May 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Spencer will also be on hand for an artist talk and book signing Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

The 12th annual Memphis Children’s Theatre Festival, hosted by Voices of the South, will take place Friday, May 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rhodes College McCoy Theatre, 2000 North Parkway. Activities include theatrical and musical performances, workshops and more. Cost is pay-what-you-can at the door. Visit voicesofthesouth.org for a schedule.

901Fest, a celebration of Memphis’ food, music, people and culture, will take place Saturday, May 27, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Tom Lee Park. The event, which caps off the Memphis in May International Festival, will include live Memphis-themed entertainment, local food and beverages and a 901-themed “Fireworks Finale,” among other things. Admission is $9; children 6 and younger are free. Visit memphisinmay.org.

Summer Symphony at the Live Garden, featuring the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, will take place Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Tickets start at $20; VIP tables available. Visit summersymphonylive.com for details.

The Great American River Run Half Marathon & 5K will take place Sunday, May 28, starting at Tom Lee Park. The half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K at 7:30 a.m., and the race course weaves through the streets of Downtown. Live entertainment and post-race food and beverages will follow on the river bluff. Visit memphisinmay.org for details and registration.

River Series, a concert series benefiting Maria Montessori School, will host Robyn Hitchcock & Robby Grant with DJ Eddie Hankins on Sunday, May 28, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Harbor Town Amphitheater, 740 Harbor Bend Road. Admission is $5. Visit bit.ly/RiverSeries for details.