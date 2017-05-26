VOL. 132 | NO. 105 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Flintco Files $25 Million Permit for ServiceMaster HQ

Contractor Flintco LLC has filed a $25 million building permit application for tenant infill at ServiceMaster’s new headquarters Downtown.

The permit is the latest step in the Memphis-based company’s plan to relocate its headquarters into the former Peabody Place Mall.

In March, ServiceMaster announced Flintco would head up construction and renovation efforts. ServiceMaster representatives said at the time the company will spend $35 million in renovations, with at least 20 percent going to local minority- and women-owned businesses. However, the company is expected to exceed that percentage.

Last December, Flintco was also named general contractor for the renovation of ServiceMaster’s IT Innovation Center, a 20,000-square-foot collaborative workspace that will open in June in the former Tower Records location near the Third Street entrance to Peabody Place.

Property owner Belz Enterprises handled exterior renovations and interior updates to repurpose the four-level structure into Class A office space. Once fully operational, around 1,200 employees and contract workers will occupy ServiceMaster’s headquarters by early 2018

In addition to housing ServiceMaster’s world headquarters, Belz is setting aside 20,000 square feet in the building for retail or restaurant tenants.

– Patrick Lantrip

Florida Oyster Bar Opening Second Location in Midtown

Indian Pass Raw Bar, a Florida-based seafood restaurant, has filed a $400,000 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to open a second location at 2059 Madison Ave.

The permit calls for “alterations” to the former Chiwawa location and lists Viktor Hall Construction as the contractor and Barry Jones as the architect.

According to the Indian Pass Raw Bar of Memphis Facebook page, the restaurant was supposed to open in December 2016, but was pushed back because of difficulties in obtaining the necessary permits.

The original Indian Pass is located in Port St. Joe, Florida, and traces its history back to a commissary that opened to service a nearby turpentine operation in the early 1900s.

Currently, the roughly 3,000-square-foot restaurant space in Overton Square is owned by Taylor Carruthers and was last appraised for $355,700 this year.

– Patrick Lantrip

Baseball Tigers Still Alive In AAC Tournament

Colton Neel threw three scoreless innings of relief and provided a walk-off single in extra innings to give the University of Memphis a wild 15-14 win on Wednesday, May 24, over Cincinnati to stay alive in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Tigers (30-28) have Thursday off and play the loser of No. 2 seed Houston and No. 3 seed UConn on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. (CT) at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida.

Memphis and Cincinnati combined for 29 runs on 32 hits and neither team committed an error in the game.

The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game 14-14 and send it into extra innings. They won it in the bottom of the 10th inning on Neel’s RBI single up the middle.

Neel, a sophomore two-way player, started the game in left field and went 3-for-6 at the plate before coming in to pitch in the top of the eighth. He tossed three straight perfect innings with two strikeouts before driving in the game-winning run.

Seniors Chris Carrier, Brandon Grudzielanek, Zach Schritenthal and Trent Turner combined for 11 hits, 12 RBI and nine runs scored. Carrier, who is riding a 20-game hitting streak, was 4-for-6 with four RBI on two doubles and a home run. Turner was 3-for-5 with three RBI and Schritenthal was 3-for-6 with three RBI.

– Don Wade

UTHSC to Award Student With Posthumous Degree

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center will award a posthumous degree to Rachel Kay Stevens, who died in January 2015 after starting occupational therapy training at the college.

Her parents, Randy and Katrina Stevens of Batesville, Arkansas, will accept the degree during the college’s spring commencement ceremony Friday, May 26. The ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. in the Memphis Cook Convention Center Grand Ballroom.

Among the graduates will be occupational therapy students who started their training with Stevens. Her memory also lives on through the Rachel Kay Stevens Therapy Center on the UTHSC campus, a student-run pro bono pediatric occupational therapy center that has served more than 270 children and families since it opened in February 2016.

– Andy Meek

Ronald McDonald House Awards Eight Scholarships

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis (RMHC Memphis) has named eight recipients of the organization’s college scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic school year.

Three students will each receive a $2,500 RMHC Scholars Scholarship: Tuong Vo (Germantown High School), who will attend Emory University; Julia Byrd (Bartlett High School), who will attend the University of Memphis; and Hoang-Viet Tran (Arlington High School), who will attend Duke University.

Three students will receive a $2,500 RMHC/African-American Future Achievers Scholarship: Shariah Edwards (Power Center Academy High School), who will attend University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; Katlyn Hurst (White Station High School), who will attend Vanderbilt University; and Malik Barnett (Sikeston Senior High), who will attend Yale University.

Two additional students will receive a $2,500 Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis Perseverance Scholarship: Abigail Alonzo of Port St. Lucie, Florida (Lincoln Park Academy), who will attend University of South Florida; and Chase Collier of Prairieville, Louisiana (Catholic High School), who will attend Louisiana State University. The Perseverance Scholarship was created by RMHC Memphis specifically for students that have stayed at Ronald McDonald House of Memphis while being treated for cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

RMHC Memphis, at no charge to guests, provides supportive services for St. Jude families and their children receiving treatment for cancer and other catastrophic illnesses.

– Don Wade

Early Voting Starts Today In District 95 Special Election

Early voting in the general election for the 95th District seat in the state House of Representatives begins Friday, May 26, at 11 a.m. The polls close at 3 p.m.

A breakdown of other early voting times:

Saturday, May 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30, through Friday,

June 2 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 5, through Friday,

June 9 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday June 10 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“While the hours do change several times during the early voting period, this is done specifically to give the most people the opportunity to vote at a time that is convenient to them,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission.

The two early voting locations are Collierville Church of Christ, 575 Shelton Road, and New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 7786 Poplar Pike.

Election Day is June 15, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The seat became open when Rep. Mark Lovell resigned in February just two weeks into his two-year term of office.

Republican Kevin Vaughan, Democrat Julie Byrd Ashworth and independents Robert Schutt and Jim Tomasik are vying for the open seat. Visit shelbyvote.com for more information.

– Daily News staff

Gregory Scorches Course Before Rain Delays State Open

Rain was the only thing that could cool off Bartlett golfer Clayton Gregory on Wednesday, May 24.

Gregory birdied six straight holes on the front nine at Foxland Harbor in Gallatin before a rain delay in the second round of the 69th SunTrust Tennessee State Open golf tournament. He was 7-under par through 14 holes before darkness stopped play, which resumed Thursday morning.

Gregory, who shot a first-round 70, was leading by two strokes when play was stopped, but not all golfers had completed their second rounds.

– Daily News staff