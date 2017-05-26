Crime & Punishment

VOL. 132 | NO. 105 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Federal prosecutors have the discretion to pass on charging a defendant with every possible criminal charge that can be made.

But U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a room full of federal prosecutors in Memphis Thursday, May 25, that he will enforce his directive that they pursue “the most serious, readily provable offense … with judgment and with fairness.”

Speaking to a group of more than 100 local, state and federal law enforcement officials at the Odell Horton-Clifford Davis Federal Building, Sessions also said there are limits on the discretion of prosecutors.

“In my view, it’s a violation of the will of Congress to systematically not charge a readily provable offense,” Sessions said in a 23-minute speech in which he frequently departed from the prepared remarks provided later.

“Congress has said if you carry a gun in the commission of a crime you are sentenced to five years in jail,” Sessions said. “A prosecutor who doesn’t charge that offense because he doesn’t want them to get that much time – I think he is on the margin. I’d be really careful about that. There are times when that may be necessary.”

Sessions also distinguished between “community prevention” programs for drug abuse and efforts to decriminalize or even legalize illegal drugs. He indicated he wants to see more of the prevention programs.

“But we’ve got too much legalization talk and not enough prevention talk,” he told the group.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings, who was among those at the gathering, later expressed his agreement and said it is up to community and faith-related groups to provide that.

“Our problems are gangs, guns and drugs. You heard the attorney general talk about that,” Rallings said. “We’ve shifted a lot to law enforcement that law enforcement is not capable of handling. Things that the community should be focusing on belong to the community. … We all have a role. We cannot expect law enforcement to solve every problem that plagues society.”

As Sessions spoke inside, several dozen sign-carrying protesters massed around the garage entrance to the building where Sessions entered, calling for his resignation. Sessions’ Memphis visit included separate meetings with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell and District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Josh Spickler, executive director of the local criminal justice reform group Just City, said, “All Memphians should have serious concerns about how this conversation will go and what might follow.”

In the written statement issued before Sessions’ public remarks, Spickler criticized Sessions’ call in Memphis and other places for stricter enforcement of drug laws and long sentences for drug dealers.

“There is no doubt in my mind … that the surge of drugs will bring with it a surge in crime,” Sessions said Thursday. “The idea that we can have more drugs, more purity, lower prices, more availability and not expect crime to increase is just not realistic.”

Sessions said he also favors treatment for drug users but argued that the heroin crisis and rise in overdose deaths is most effectively handled by stricter enforcement of drug laws.

“A lot of criminal justice reform is simply the application of logic and common sense. Almost all of Sessions’ policies run completely counter to this,” Spickler said, terming Sessions’ policies “misguided, expensive and dangerous policy prescriptions.”

On the House floor in Washington Thursday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis commented on Sessions’ remarks, saying, “I felt like I was listening to something out of the ’50s or ’60s.”

Cohen pushed the Obama administration to cut drug sentences of offenders already in prison as well as for future cases. He’s also been critical of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration for linking marijuana use to harder drug use.

“He didn’t talk at all about the cost of crime and Bernie Madoff-like budget that we’ve been presented by the Trump administration,” Cohen said “There are causes to crime that should be attacked. There’s a smart way to attack crime and there’s a dumb way to attack crime.”

Sessions called for a crackdown on “transnational cartels” that bring drugs into the U.S. and for stricter prosecution of illegal immigration.

And he said federal law enforcement will target gang members.

“If you are a gang member, know this: You think you are targeting us. Well, we are targeting you. We will find you,” he said. “We will devastate your networks. We will starve your revenue sources, deplete your ranks and seize your profits. We will not concede a single block or street corner to you.”

He added the Justice Department will be “supportive” of police and that “we will stand firm against wrongdoing, abuse or civil rights violations by police.”

“We want police on the street,” Sessions added. “They can’t be walking on eggshells all the time.”