Big Names With UT Ties Eyed for Vol Baseball Job

VOL. 132 | NO. 105 | Friday, May 26, 2017

Tennessee baseball is starting a new era. Dave Serrano coached his final games for the Vols (27-25, 7-21 SEC) last weekend when the Vols were swept by Missouri (35-21, 14-16) in a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Serrano announced his resignation May 17 before the start of the series. Assistant coach Larry Simcox is serving as interim coach during a national search for Serrano’s replacement.

In six years as UT’s coach, Serrano posted a 157-163 record, a .490 winning percentage. In SEC games, Serrano was 55-120 (.314).

Serrano was given a one-year contract extension in 2016 by then-athletics director Dave Hart at an annual salary of $450,000.

New athletic director John Currie fired Tennessee men’s tennis coach Sam Winterbotham in early May, and with the Vols’ baseball team on the verge of missing the SEC tournament, Serrano was thought to be next in the firing line.

After meeting with Currie, Serrano resigned two days later, effective at the end of the Missouri series.

“It’s been six very good years of living here in the city of Knoxville and running this program,” Serrano said after last Saturday’s 8-2 loss, his final game at UT.

“That’s for me personally. Professionally, it wasn’t as good as I anticipated, but sometimes in life you don’t always get what you want and what you put into it. That’s the only regret I have is that I didn’t bring a winner to this community.”

Serrano was considered a splash hire by UT in 2011 after coaching UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton to College World Series appearances.

His West Coast success didn’t follow him to Knoxville. His first two teams at Tennessee failed to reach the SEC tournament. His next three teams were eliminated in first-round games. And this year’s team lost its last seven conference games to miss the SEC tournament cut.

Where does UT baseball go from here? It’s up to Currie. He might look to a UT alum for Serrano’s replacement. Or, he might go another direction.

Among the potential coaches with UT ties are Simcox, Chris Burke, Rick Honeycutt, Todd Helton and Alan Cockrell.

Simcox, born in Chattanooga, has 32 years of coaching experience. He spent the last two seasons as UT’s hitting instructor, infielder coach and third-base coach. It’s his second stint on staff after spending 17 years at Tennessee (1991-2007).

Honeycutt, also a Chattanooga native, was an All-American pitcher/first baseman for the Vols (1973-76), was a major league pitcher for 21 years and has been the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching coach for 12 years. Honeycutt was interested in the UT job when Serrano was hired.

Burke, of Louisville, was a freshman All-American second baseman for the Vols in 1999 and earned All-SEC honors the next year. As a junior, Burke moved to shortstop and helped the Vols reach the College World Series and was chosen to the CWS all-tournament team.

He was the 2001 SEC player of the year and played six years in the Major Leagues. Burke, currently a baseball analyst for the SEC Network, also was interested in the UT job in 2011.

Cockrell played quarterback for UT (1981-83) and outfield for the Vols (1983-84) before playing 13 years in the minor leagues. He’s currently the hitting coach for the New York Yankees.

Helton, a three-time All-American at Tennessee (1993-95) as a first baseman/pitcher, played 17 years with the Colorado Rockies and is the club’s longest-tenured player. A five-time MLB All-Star, Helton retired in 2013 and spent the 2017 season as a volunteer assistant at Tennessee.

Baseball America’s list of potential candidates for the Tennessee job include Auburn assistant Brad Bohannon, Clemson assistant Bradley LeCroy, Florida Atlantic coach John McCormack, Louisiana Tech coach Lane Burroughs, Mercer coach Craig Gibson, South Alabama coach Mark Calvi and West Virginia coach Randy Mazey.

LeCroy spent three seasons as a UT assistant (2008-10) under head coach Todd Raleigh, who was fired after the 2011 season.

Mazey spent four seasons as UT’s pitching coach and recruiting coordinator (1999-02) under Rod Delmonico, who coached the Vols to the College World Series in 1995, 2001 and 2005.

Delmonico was fired after the 2007 season, and UT has spent the next 10 seasons in mediocrity – four years under Raleigh, six under Serrano.

Serrano said after his last game, he would turn to family before he considers his next career move. One of his sons, Kyle, pitched for Tennessee but left the team in April for “personal medical reasons,” according to UT’s official Twitter account.

“Well, it’s going to come down to my boys,” Serrano said. “I’m going to sit down and find out what they want dad to do. First and foremost, the struggles that I had with Kyle, and I’m here to say that my championship this year is that Kyle has gotten healthy. I’ll say that.

“There’s been a lot of people that reached out, and I appreciate that, and people have reached out to him. Kyle has come home healthy. That’s first and foremost, the most important thing on my mind.

“My other two boys, Parker and Zach, it’ll be a decision I have to make, what’s in the best interest of me being around them and them being around me a lot.

“And I’m going to coach again. I will. I will coach again, and I’ll be very successful. There’s no doubt in my mind, and that’s not being arrogant. That’s just being confident. But I’m going to take some time. I’m going to take some time and see what’s coming, see who my people talk to and who comes after me. There will be plenty of opportunities.

“It’s just got to be the right fit that will fit everything and where I’ll have a chance to win.”

Dave Link is a freelance journalist living in Knoxville.