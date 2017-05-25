Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 25, 2017

Report: Nashville Needs 31K Affordable Rental Units By 2025

Updated 2:38PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A new report from Mayor Megan Barry's office says Nashville's shortage of affordable housing units is projected to rise to nearly 31,000 in 2025 if nothing is done to create new options for low-income residents.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2qgImtO) the housing report called "Housing Nashville" was released Monday. The report is billed as a document that will inform and guide policy decisions on affordable housing over the next 10 years.

Barry says growth has brought many exciting opportunities to Nashville, but it's also made it difficult for many people to stay.

According to the report, in 2015 there was a shortage of 17,754 affordable rental housing units to meet the demand for households that earn 60 percent or below of the median household income, which is $52,026.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 78 215 8,210
MORTGAGES 98 241 9,654
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 161 480 17,614
BANKRUPTCIES 57 163 5,923
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 77 3,072
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 45 153 6,409
MARRIAGE LICENSES 13 89 2,046

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.