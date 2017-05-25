New City & State Location Highlights Medical District Upswing

VOL. 132 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 25, 2017

Come next spring, the Broad Avenue Arts District coffee and retail venture City & State is expanding to the Memphis Medical District.

Co-owner Lisa Toro said she and her husband, Luis, had always planned to take the concept beyond Broad Avenue, it was just a matter of figuring out what area represented the best fit. Turns out the Medical District – where City & State has signed a letter of intent for 3,500 square feet at 421 Monroe Ave. – checked that box.

“It reminds us a bit of Broad Avenue,” Toro said of the district, which encompasses 2.6 square miles and eight anchor institutions that employ about 16,000 people. “It’s a little scrappy. They’re trying to bring it back. And it’s got some great history to it.”

Attendees of the Memphis Medical District Collaborative’s annual district meetup Tuesday, May 23, at the Premiere Palace Ballroom likewise celebrated that “scrappiness” and some of the ways the district is continuing to fashion a new identity. Toro at that meeting unveiled the plan for the Medical District’s City & State, which she told The Daily News would be a bit larger than the 2,600-square-foot version at 2625 Broad Ave.

The Toros are also taking the opportunity to do a bit of a variation on the concept – expanding, for example, what they do on the coffee side of the business.

“It will be coffee, a full bar, small kitchen, and retail, so it’ll be an evolution of the brand to fit more of the Medical District,” Toro said.

Medical District Collaborative president Tommy Pacello praised that addition to the area as representative of the kind of virtuous cycle his group is trying to spur on a larger scale. That cycle includes supporting the hospitals and schools that anchor the area. Those institutions draw students and employ workers who need places like coffee shops and restaurants, which in turn bring more people and business to the area.

“The communities between and around the campuses of the anchor institutions provide the texture for the neighborhood,” Pacello said. “It’s important to have lots of different things to offer people, and we’re excited City & State is going to be one of those options. And there’s a bunch of other things coming up.”

Bringing their concept to the district comes at a busy period for the Toros, who in addition to opening the new City & State location next spring also plan to open their new restaurant, The Liquor Store, this August. It’s coming to 2657 Broad Ave.

Toro said a lease for the Medical District location, meanwhile, will hopefully be signed in the next few months, with construction starting at the beginning of 2018.

“We always wanted to open more (City & State locations),” she said. “The idea of activating these neighborhoods again with coffee and community spaces feels right to us.”

Along with that neighborhood activation, the Medical District has also seen significant improvement to public spaces over the past year, according to the collaborative’s annual report distributed this week. The efforts in 2016 included the removal of 74 pieces of graffiti, the commissioning of three public art projects, and 40 linear miles of weed abatement, among a host of other improvements.

The collaborative also works with law enforcement agencies to collect and monitor data about crime in the area and has installed additional public lighting in the district. And it continues to spearhead community events and efforts like a new public art fund the collaborative announced that can help make up to $2,500 available for individual projects.