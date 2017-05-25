Memphis Jewish Home Turns 90, Plans Expansion

VOL. 132 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 25, 2017

Eugenia Levitch and Martha Mitchell have only known each other for about a year, yet they've got their comedy routine down pat.

Both are residents of the Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab center, a Cordova facility that serves both the long-term and short-term nursing home requirements of the elderly.

Mitchell, 87, moved in last year, after her family decided it was time she stopped living alone.

“It was my family’s decision,” Mitchell said, “but I agree with them.”

Suddenly Levitch, 89, piped up: “They wanted to get rid of her!”

Both ladies laughed at the jibe, a sound that fit in perfectly with the celebration Tuesday, May 23, at the facility at 36 Bazeberry Road.

The Memphis Jewish Home is spending the next year celebrating its 90th anniversary, and on Tuesday, officials held a party. While the Overton High orchestra played, residents, their families and staff ate cake and ice cream.

“I don’t know of any other home in the city that’s had such a rich history of caring for seniors,” said Bobby Meadows, the facility’s executive director.

Later, in a short talk to those gathered, Meadows added, “Not too many of us can say we’ve been a part of something so special for 90 years.”

The Memphis Jewish Home began on May 23, 1927, on a patch of land at 131 N. Tucker St. in Midtown, with Sam and Rachel Olswing as the first two residents.

Back then, the requirement for admission to the facility was a little different than it is today.

“When we first started, you had to be able to carry your luggage across the threshold,” said Joel Ashner, the center’s director of philanthropy and community engagement. “Now, as you can see, our residents are much frailer.”

By the late 1960s, that original building on Tucker had been demolished to make way for a new facility on the same site. But by the late 1980s, the Memphis Jewish Home had outgrown that location. So in 1992, they opened their current center on 77 acres in Cordova. Now, the Memphis Jewish Home has 160 beds in 145,000 square feet, all staffed by about 300 employees.

And despite the name, it’s no longer a facility just for the Jewish community. In the 1980s, the home was opened to anyone, and today, about a quarter of the residents are Jewish, Ashner said.

“We’ve been around a long time,” Ashner said, “and we’ve changed a lot over the years.”

Not everything has changed, though. The center is still strongly attached to the Jewish faith, and, with the exception of patient rooms and a family lounge, is entirely kosher. They also offer Jewish services as part of their activities, and have a very strong donor base in the Jewish community.

“What the facility means to the Jewish community and to the community as a whole is special,” Meadows said.

Another big change is on the horizon, too. Coinciding with the 90th anniversary, the center is moving forward with plans for a new $6 million building, to be built on a portion of the existing campus.

About half of the new 30,000-square-foot facility will be devoted to a new rehab gym that will include an indoor running track, a therapy pool, a spa and offices for physicians.

The other half will include 16 new suites for residents that will allow the center to offer more private rooms.

Officials said fundraising for the new facility has already begun, but declined to say how much had been raised. If all goes according to plan, construction will begin this summer with the facility opening in winter 2018.

“We hope to have a summer start to construction and be one of the largest rehab gyms in the city,” Meadows said.

As part of the 90th anniversary celebrations, the center will also offer a series of guest speakers as well as a spring carnival next year.

“We want everyone to know that this facility is here whether you need long-term care or short-term rehab,” said Judy Edelson, a member of the center’s board. “The purpose of this 90th celebration is not only to make the community aware but also medical professionals. And it’s also to honor the people over the years who’d kept this facility running.”