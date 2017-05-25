VOL. 132 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 25, 2017

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, May 22-23, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3939 Poplar Ave. Items include hardbacks and paperbacks, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and more, all priced at $2 or less. Proceeds will help expand Memphis Public Library collections and improve community services. Call 901-415-2840 for details or email memphislibrary.org.

The 12th annual Memphis Children’s Theatre Festival, hosted by Voices of the South, will take place Friday, May 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rhodes College McCoy Theatre, 2000 North Parkway. The weekend starts with the Voices of the South debut of “The Boy Who Fell From the Sky” followed by a kids dance party; Saturday’s activities include theatrical and musical performances, workshops and art activities. Cost is pay-what-you-can at the door. Visit voicesofthesouth.org for a schedule.

901Fest, a celebration of Memphis’ food, music, people and culture, will take place Saturday, May 27, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Tom Lee Park. The event, which caps off the Memphis in May International Festival, will include live Memphis-themed entertainment, local food and beverages and a 901-themed “Fireworks Finale,” among other things. Admission is $9; children 6 and younger are free. Visit memphisinmay.org.

The Great American River Run Half Marathon & 5K will take place Sunday, May 28, starting at Tom Lee Park. The half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K at 7:30 a.m., and the race course weaves through the streets of Downtown. Live entertainment and post-race food and beverages will follow on the river bluff. Visit memphisinmay.org for details and registration.

River Series, a concert series benefiting Maria Montessori School, will host Robyn Hitchcock & Robby Grant with DJ Eddie Hankins on Sunday, May 28, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Harbor Town Amphitheater, 740 Harbor Bend Road. Admission is $5. Visit bit.ly/RiverSeries for details.

Summer Symphony at the Live Garden, featuring the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, will take place Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. Tickets start at $20; VIP tables available. Visit summersymphonylive.com for details.