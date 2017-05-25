Council Sets Stage for City Employee Pay Raises

VOL. 132 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 25, 2017

Memphis City Council members approved Tuesday, May 23, a 1 percent across-the-board pay raise for all city employees setting the stage for a final vote on budget matters at the June 6 council session.

The pay raise is being paid for with a $2.7 million cut in police overtime proposed by council chairman Berlin Boyd that the budget committee had recommended. The cut and pay raise both have the backing of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration.

Boyd included the pay raise in an amendment to budget ordinances Tuesday on their second of three readings. The amendment keeps the council on track for the scheduled June 6 end of the council budget season with the passage of the budgets, tax levy measures and the property tax rate itself.

The city’s certified property tax rate – the rate adjusted for the 2017 countywide property reappraisal to create the same amount of revenue as the current $3.40 rate – is $3.27.

City chief financial officer Brian Collins confirmed that state officials who approve the certified rate initially balked at basing the new certified rate on a comparison to the 2013 reappraisal. Collins said local governments in Shelby County as well as other parts of the state had questions about whether that would be allowed and Memphis officials were, in effect, the “test case” for what would have been a lower certified rate.

State officials said because the last reappraisal reflected the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, local governments should use the more conventional 2008 reappraisal in determining the new certified property tax rate.

Meanwhile, the pay raise deal also led to all six employee union contract talks at impasse being resolved Tuesday just before the council was to vote on resolutions recommended by six separate council impasse committees. In each case the impasse panels sided with the administration’s final offer.

If the police department needs more overtime pay beyond its budgeted amount, police brass have the option of going back to the council for approval, with the administration identifying where the additional money will come from in the city budget.

In other action Tuesday, the council approved on third and final reading the Pinch District Concept study that is a framework for future development of the nine-block area between the Pyramid and the campus of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Half of the land in the area is owned by St. Jude. The concept plan includes a mix of retail, hotels and residential fueled and leveraged by a $9 billion expansion of structures and research at the St. Jude campus.

St. Jude’s expansion is expected to prompt private investment, but the hospital would not own the mixed-use structures that will radically change the landscape of what is now mostly surface parking lots.

Renderings show Overton Avenue as the main thoroughfare lined with high-rise buildings.

Josh Whitehead, planning director for the Memphis and Shelby County Office of Planning and Development, said the buildings will have “encouraged building heights” and similar guidelines.

The council also approved Tuesday closing an alley between Vance and Pontotoc Avenues and part of Pontotoc west of Danny Thomas Boulevard as part of the Forum Flats apartment development by ECG Development of Nashville. ECG next secures its FHA financing for the project and expects to break ground at the site in October.