Children are Watching

VOL. 132 | NO. 104 | Thursday, May 25, 2017

A passage from Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” states, in paraphrase: A child goes forth each day, and the first object that the child sees, that object he/she becomes, for a day, or part of a day, or for days stretching into years.

For the children in our society, parents are that object. I wonder, however, if we are aware of just how strongly children, whatever their age, are being influenced.

It is more than the mere external imitation, like fathers and sons wearing the same sports team shirts, or mothers and daughters shopping for outfits. It is an influence that internalizes attitudes and beliefs. It is an influence that has a sense of the spiritual, of following in one’s footsteps, and of a willingness to learn.

It is not just knowledge but wisdom that is transmitted from person to person. Even if there are differences and rough roads and strains in the relationship along the way, for the most part, the influence outlasts any denial of it. And our children become us, just as we became our parents, for a day, or part of a day, or for days stretching into years.

Your child is watching. What is your child learning from you? What is your child learning about being an adult, a parent, a spouse? What is he/she learning about righteousness and compassion, about courage and faith, about gentleness and strength, about joy and sorrow, about laughter and tears? What is your child learning about stress and enjoyment, about right and wrong, about virtues and values?

Parents want children to have all the best life offers, all the right stuff. That “right stuff” is not what they have, but rather who they are and who they are becoming. What are they learning from you? What are they learning from all of us, from people on the news, the internet, people they see in their daily lives?

I spend a lot of time traveling for my work, and that means a lot of time in airports, people-watching. I never saw anyone pulled off an airplane, but I saw several who should have been for their bad behavior. And their children were watching. Antagonistic behavior is attention-seeking, and when used as a way of expressing anger or frustration, it is counter-productive.

I’ve overheard damning opinions expressed peppered with expletives, rumors repeated, and slander abound, with facts thrown to the wind, and their children were listening.

I’ve seen a lack of respect for the dignity of others by some who push for what they want, who need to be first, who must be in control, and their children were watching.

And I have also seen those who calmed intense situations, let another go first, spoke and acted with respect, discussed positive outcomes for negative situations, offered to help, acted with conviction and courage, and were kind to strangers – and their children were watching too.

Children are watching. What will they learn from you, for days stretching into years?

Dr. Mary C. McDonald, a National Education Consultant, can be reached at 901-574-2956 or mcd-partners.com.