BREAKING: Senses Allowed to Remain Open While Reapplying for Permit

Shelby County Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter has ruled Senses nightclub will be allowed to remain open while it reapplies for a special use permit.

The nightclub will have to reapply with the county within 60 to 90 days.

Two of the conditions Senses must follow to remain open include maintaining at least 15 security guards on site during hours of operation and not allowing any walk-up business in an effort to discourage patrons parking in the neighborhood.

The owners of the club will appear back in court in August, but Potter said that date could be moved up if the club violates any of the conditions he assigned.

