Nashville Predators Crash Stanley Cup Finals

VOL. 132 | NO. 103 | Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Just based on the fact that the Nashville Predators were the last team to sneak into the NHL playoffs this season, they have no (logical) right to be in the Stanley Cup Finals now. But they are. They clinched their spot with a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals Monday, May 22, in Nashville.

So how do you feel, Memphis? Happy? Jealous? Incredulous?

It is the Predators’ first Stanley Cup Finals appearance. So if you want to be competitive about it, they reached the championship round and the Memphis Grizzlies are yet to even win a game in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals.

But truthfully, there is little point in comparing the NBA and the NHL. It’s an apples-and-oranges comparison. Or if you prefer, ice and hardwood.

The best advice: If you enjoy hockey, or if you have state pride, or both, tag along on the Predators’ bandwagon and don’t take the whole thing too seriously.

One need only look at these NBA playoffs, where the Golden State Warriors just swept the San Antonio Spurs to become the first team in NBA history to enter the finals with a 12-0 postseason record.

That kind of dominance is purely the product of the modern NBA, where the star power overwhelms all manners of grit and grind (or in hockey and the Predators’ case, pluckiness).

The Warriors’ place in the finals has felt so pre-ordained that the last few weeks have been spent previewing the seemingly inevitable Cleveland-Golden State rematch, replete with the usual (tiresome) LeBron/Michael debates, the persistent taking of Kevin Durant’s delicate emotional temperature, and an occasional (accidental) mention of a player who doesn’t have his own shoe deal.

Best thing about the Predators advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals? How they did it. According to the Associated Press, the Preds used an NHL record 18 forwards this postseason. One of them is Colton Sissons, who had a hat trick in the clincher Monday night after being held scoreless in the 2016 playoffs and collecting just 10 points in 58 regular season games this season.

That would be about like Wayne Selden or Andrew Harrison scoring 40 points and carrying the Grizzlies to the NBA Finals. Not happening in this or any other universe. So don’t waste your energy being resentful of the Nashville Predators. Just marvel that, in hockey, this kind of thing can happen and this time a team from Tennessee is involved.

What Price, Baseball History?

Auctioneer Lelands.com is selling the paperwork documenting the 1919 sale of Babe Ruth from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees. Lelands, according to ESPN, is selling the original copy belonging to then-Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert. The copy, once owned by Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, reportedly sold for $996,000 back in 2005.

Ruth items are some of the most expensive in sports collecting. His 1918 contract with the Red Sox reportedly sold for $1.02 million and other Ruth contracts have sold anywhere from $360,000 to more than $535,000.

So gather up that spare change …

NFL Overtime Change?

Multiple media outlets are reporting the NFL may reduce the 15-minute overtime period to 10 minutes, apparently to reduce the number of plays and by extension the risk of injury to players.

“It’s happening,” a league official told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wanna Bet?

In the case of college football, never too early to start thinking that way, right?

CG Technology Sportsbooks in Las Vegas is banking on that and has released the over/under win totals for every Power 5 college football team.

Here are some highlights. The totals are for the regular season only.

Alabama (surprise) is at the top at 10.5. Ohio State opened at 10, with Florida State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin among those starting at 9.5

From the SEC, in alphabetical order: Alabama 10.5, Arkansas 7, Auburn 8, Florida 8, Georgia 8, Kentucky 6, LSU 9, Mississippi State 5.5, Missouri 6.5, South Carolina 5.5, Tennessee 7.5, Texas A&M 7. The site did not post an over/under win total for Ole Miss or Vanderbilt and no explanation was given. Yeah, have fun with that.