VOL. 132 | NO. 103 | Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, May 24 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Church Health representatives will discuss health care help for uninsured working Memphians. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Mid-South Association for Financial Professionals will meet Thursday, May 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Guest House at Graceland, 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd. Keith Hess, vice president and managing director of The Guest House, will discuss the 450-room resort hotel and Graceland’s expansion. Tours of the hotel will be available after lunch. Register at midsouthafp.org.

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, May 22-23, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3939 Poplar Ave. Items include hardbacks and paperbacks, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and more, all priced at $2 or less. Proceeds will help expand Memphis Public Library collections and improve community services. Call 901-415-2840 for details or email memphislibrary.org.

The 12th annual Memphis Children’s Theatre Festival, hosted by Voices of the South, will take place Friday, May 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rhodes College McCoy Theatre, 2000 North Parkway. The weekend starts with the Voices of the South debut of “The Boy Who Fell From the Sky” followed by a kids dance party; Saturday’s activities include theatrical and musical performances, workshops and art activities. Cost is pay-what-you-can at the door. Visit voicesofthesouth.org for a schedule.

901Fest, a celebration of Memphis’ food, music, people and culture, will take place Saturday, May 27, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Tom Lee Park. The event, which caps off the Memphis in May International Festival, will include live Memphis-themed entertainment, local food and beverages and a 901-themed “Fireworks Finale,” among other things. Admission is $9; children 6 and younger are free. Visit memphisinmay.org.

The Great American River Run Half Marathon & 5K will take place Sunday, May 28, starting at Tom Lee Park. The half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K at 7:30 a.m., and the race course weaves through the streets of Downtown. Live entertainment and post-race food and beverages will follow on the river bluff. Visit memphisinmay.org for details and registration.