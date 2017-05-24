VOL. 132 | NO. 103 | Wednesday, May 24, 2017

St. Jude Scientists Find New Strategy to Fight Flu

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists have found a new approach to fighting influenza. It uses a drug being developed to treat solid tumors to fight the virus and speed up the recovery process.

The St. Jude scientists used an investigational cancer drug to dial down production of the virus and at the same time dramatically increase the survival of flu-infected mice. The drug restores normal metabolism in flu-infected cells and reduces viral production without the threat of drug resistance.

That’s according to findings that appeared May 23 in the journal Cell Reports.

Flu complications are a leading cause of hospitalization and death in the U.S. and worldwide. Vaccines and medications can help prevent or lessen the infection, but vaccines must be reformulated annually, and some flu strains are now resistant to antiviral drugs.

– Andy Meek

East Memphis Hotel Sells for $4.3 Million

Iowa-based Suit and Tie Lodging LLC has sold a Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel in East Memphis to Texas-based 240 Perkins Holding LLC for $4.3 million.

Built in 1999, the 27,772-square-foot hotel is located on 1.5 acres at 4760 Showcase Blvd. between South Perkins Road and Thousand Oaks Boulevard. The Shelby County Assessor’s 2017 appraisal is a little more than $3 million.

John Hall signed the deed as an authorized representative for Suit and Tie.

In conjunction with the purchase, the new owners took out a $4.1 million mortgage on the property with the State Bank of Texas. Amar Patel signed the deed of trust on behalf of 240 Perkins Holding.

– Patrick Lantrip

Commission Wades Into TIFs, Minority Businesses

Shelby County Commissioners took a dive into the technical Monday, May 22, on several fronts in county government.

The commission approved a tweak in an economic impact plan for the Lake District development in Lakeland. The mixed-use development is to include hotels, retail, office uses, assisted living and restaurants. The public improvements or infrastructure are financed with a tax increment finance, or TIF, district that amounts to an increment of the property taxes – Lakeland and Shelby County – paid by the owners of the district.

The amendment approved Monday requires that streets, major utility lines and site drainage work will be substantially complete within 24 months of the closing of the TIF financing.

The commission also approved on the first of three readings ordinances that require proof of Shelby County residence for the owner of any business certified to participate in the county government contract program for minority- and women-owned businesses, as well as a restoration of additional points in the bidding consideration process for locally owned small businesses in that set of regulations, which is separate from the MWBE program.

Commissioners approved the LOSB rule, which was proposed by commissioner Van Turner, on first reading with no debate.

There was more debate on commissioner Heidi Shafer’s proposal requiring proof of residence in the MWBE program, with six commissioners abstaining on the first reading passage.

“To me, you are cutting a lot of people out and you are probably going to hurt a lot of people that live in Shelby County that work for somebody that doesn’t live in Shelby County,” Roland said. “I don’t think this is the right way to do it.”

Shafer indicated there might be amendments before third and final reading next month.

“We wanted to make sure the MWBE ordinance wasn’t doing what it had historically done,” Shafer said. “They would ship it to businesses outside our area. I want to make sure we get it inside our area first.”

Commissioners also approved $23.4 million in capital funding for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, for various capital projects over the summer in the county’s seven public school systems.

The money is divided based on average daily attendance, with Shelby County Schools receiving $18.8 million in an 80-20 split, with 20 percent divided among the six suburban school districts.

– Bill Dries

FedEx Files $2.2 Million in Building Permits

FedEx has filed two building permit applications totaling $2.2 million for interior alterations at two of its facilities.

The facilities located at 3040 Sprankel Drive and 3505 Tchulahoma Rd. will undergo alterations for $700,000 and $1.5 million, respectively, according to building permit applications filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement.

Arthur Yeates with A2H is listed as the architect, and Bennie R. Allen Jr. is listed as the engineer. The applications list FedEx as both the owner and tenant.

– Patrick Lantrip

Lit Supply Opens Fourth Location

Lit Supply is opening its fourth Memphis location to better serve the community, the company announced Tuesday, May 23.

The new Lit Jr. is located at 3292 Austin Peay Highway. Lit stores, known for restaurant and kitchen supplies, has expanded to include a food division. All Lit stores are open to the public without a membership fee.

Lit has been a go-to place for restaurants, caterers, event specialists, churches, food trucks, nonprofit events, food teams, family reunions and area residents who enjoy grilling.

The 70-year-old locally owned company now carries fresh produce, extensive frozen food sections, canned goods, rice, noodles, sauces and a large spice inventory. Restaurant equipment and supplies are still available.

Lit Supply employs more than 100 people.

The new location on Austin Peay Highway joins its signature store Downtown at 309 Union Ave.; Midtown Lit Jr., at 2965 Summer Ave.; and Whitehaven Lit Jr., at 1665 Winchester Road.

– Daily News staff

Tigers’ Carrier Chosen for AAC First Team

University of Memphis senior outfielder Chris Carrier has been named to the American Athletic Conference first team, the league office announced. Carrier becomes the fourth Tigers baseball player to earn AAC first-team recognition and the first since Nolan Blackwod and Tucker Tubbs in 2015.

“This is a very deserving award for Chris. He has had a phenomenal second half of the season and put the team on his back in various games,” Memphis head coach Daron Schoenrock said in a statement. “He has been a mainstay in the lineup for three years and everything has come together for him to have this wonderful senior season.”

Carrier batted .318 in 53 games played during the regular season with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 RBI and 39 runs scored. He finished the season on a career-best 18-game hitting streak.

In conference play, Carrier batted .371 with seven doubles and nine homers. He drove in 29 runs and scored 17.

He led the conference in RBI and home runs during league play, and he finished second in on-base percentage and first in slugging.

During his current 18-game hitting streak he is batting .394 with five doubles, eight home runs and 22 runs batted in.

Memphis (29-27, 8-16 AAC) finished seventh in the American Athletic Conference and was to meet the league co-champion, No. 2 seed Houston, in the first round of the American Championship Tuesday, May 23, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida.

– Don Wade

Job Fair Hopes to Address Local Teacher Shortage

A diminishing supply of teachers nationwide threatens to leave Memphis classrooms unstaffed when schools reopen in August. Teach901 is working to get as many educators placed as possible by summer’s end to fill more than 400 open positions currently on its job board.

The last Teach901 Job Fair of the hiring season will be held Thursday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. More than 30 school operators in the greater Memphis area will be recruiting for a range of positions in public, charter and parochial schools.

Both new and experienced teachers alike are encouraged to attend. Recent college graduates and professionals who are open to changing career paths are also invited to network with teacher preparation programs.

Visit teach901.com to view the job board and register for the job fair.

– Daily News staff