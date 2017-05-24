City & State Plans Location in Memphis Medical District

VOL. 132 | NO. 103 | Wednesday, May 24, 2017

A new City & State location is coming to the Medical District next year.

Co-owner Lisa Toro said a letter of intent has been signed for 421 Monroe Ave., where the new City & State will occupy 3,500 square feet.

Toro and her husband, Luis, are in the midst of a busy period. In addition to opening the new City & State – a combination coffee and retail business, the original location of which is in the Broad Avenue Arts District – location next spring, they also plan to open their new restaurant, The Liquor Store, this August.

“We always wanted to open more (City & State locations),” Lisa Toro said. “The idea of activating these neighborhoods again with coffee and community spaces feels right to us.”

