VOL. 132 | NO. 103 | Wednesday, May 24, 2017

City & State Plans Location in Memphis Medical District

By Andy Meek

Updated 3:37PM
A new City & State location is coming to the Medical District next year.

421 Monroe Ave., as seen in July 2016 (Google Earth)

Co-owner Lisa Toro said a letter of intent has been signed for 421 Monroe Ave., where the new City & State will occupy 3,500 square feet.

Toro and her husband, Luis, are in the midst of a busy period. In addition to opening the new City & State – a combination coffee and retail business, the original location of which is in the Broad Avenue Arts District – location next spring, they also plan to open their new restaurant, The Liquor Store, this August.

“We always wanted to open more (City & State locations),” Lisa Toro said. “The idea of activating these neighborhoods again with coffee and community spaces feels right to us.”

Check back for more details on this breaking story.

