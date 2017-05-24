Mueller Approved for 10-Year Tax Abatement to Relocate to Collierville

VOL. 132 | NO. 102 | Tuesday, May 23, 2017

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Mueller Industries’ request for a 10-year tax abatement, paving the way for the company to begin the process of relocating its corporate headquarters to Collierville.

In total, Mueller plans on investing $14.8 million to construct a 55,000-square-foot, two- or three-story Class A office building in Boyle Investment Co.’s Schilling Farms mixed-use development for its 120 existing employees who earn an average salary of $89,000 excluding benefits.

“We’re really excited,” Mueller vice president Jack Treas said after the decision was made. “Collierville has been a wonderful place for us to consider. They couldn’t have been more accommodating or more open with the availability of services in Collierville.”

Real estate firm Kevin Hyneman Co. will handle development of the site.

In April, Mueller, which manufactures and markets a variety of piping systems, industrial metals and climate-control products, applied with Collierville’s Industrial Development Board, but Collierville’s Economic Development Director John Duncan said the process has been ongoing for the past two years.

“It was certainly a long process,” Duncan said. “There were a lot of questions, analysis, information exchange and ideas, but at the end of the day we’re pleased they’re making the decision to move to Collierville.”

A move that Duncan said weaves perfectly into the fabric of Collierville.

“Bringing Mueller to Collierville is just a continuation of our overarching development strategy of fortifying Collierville as a burgeoning suburban corporate campus destination,” he said. “We feel like not only will Collierville continue to get these types of opportunities, but Schilling Farms and Boyle will continue these types of opportunities as well.”

According to Duncan, Mueller was also considering options in Germantown, Fayette County and Olive Branch before choosing Collierville.

Currently, the 100-year-old Fortune 1000 company is headquartered at 8285 Tournament Drive in Southwind.

Mueller, which has more than 4,000 employees worldwide with facilities in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea and China, will join several other companies with corporate headquarters in Schilling Farms, including Helena Chemical Co., MCR Safety and Juice Plus. Orgill Inc. also is currently constructing its headquarters nearby on the east side of Houston Levee Road between Winchester Road and Tenn. 385.

Mueller joins a growing list of local companies that have decided to relocate their corporate headquarters within the MSA, including Sedgwick CMS, ServiceMaster, MAA and T&B Corp.

CBRE senior vice president Ron Kastner said that while most of these projects vary diametrically, they do usually have one thing in common.

“I think the common dominator that I’ve noticed a lot is that companies tend to move because of the space,” Kastner said. “It’s the No. 1 reason they move. It’s not always about the rent cost, or issues with their landlord.”

Kastner said spatial issues account for roughly four out of every five moves he handles.

“It’s driven by a compaction effort,” he said. “People are trying to fit more into less.”

He also said that, unlike with a residential property, corporations do not have the luxury of temporarily relocating during the remodeling process, which often makes finding a new headquarters a necessity.

“So a lot of times, the most efficient thing to do is move into a new space that is already designed exactly like how you want it, and hopefully that cost of moving is offset by virtues of the economies you achieve after the move,” he said.