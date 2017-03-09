Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 49 | Thursday, March 09, 2017

Site of Nashville Sit-Ins to be Restored as Restaurant

By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The site of civil rights sit-ins in 1960, the Woolworth building in downtown Nashville, will reclaim its historic look as it becomes a soul food restaurant with live music.

At Wednesday's news conference inside the under-construction building, restaurant entrepreneur Tom Morales said it's an act of love and responsibility to save the building, reference its history and create its own identity.

Woolworth on 5th is expected to open in late 2017. The building was recently a Dollar General.

Mayor Megan Barry said civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis was first arrested at a sit-in at the Woolworth lunch counter.

Morales said the venue will look like it did in 1960, with the rebuilt counter. It will feature 1950s and 1960s rock and soul music, dancing, spoken word and plays.

