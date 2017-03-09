Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 49 | Thursday, March 09, 2017

Senate Panel Defeats Tennessee Pot Decriminalization Bill

The Associated Press

Updated 3:07PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A bill seeking to reduce the penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana in Tennessee has been extinguished in a state Senate committee.

The Judiciary Committee voted 6-3 on Tuesday against the measure sponsored by Sen. Jeff Yarbro. The bill would have made possession of less than one-eighth of an ounce of marijuana a Class C misdemeanor punishably by a fine of no more than $50.

Pot possession is currently a Class A misdemeanor that can be punished with up to nearly a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

The legislation was filed by Yarbro and Rep. Harold Love, a fellow Nashville Democrat, in response to a Republican bill to repeal any city ordinances to reduce the penalty for people who possess small amounts of marijuana.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 88 288 3,533
MORTGAGES 94 342 4,291
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 183 822 7,750
BANKRUPTCIES 67 196 2,734
BUSINESS LICENSES 33 91 1,333
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 74 249 2,949
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 87 757

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.