Regional Innovation Underutilized in Memphis

VOL. 132 | NO. 49 | Thursday, March 09, 2017

In San Francisco, the Bay Area Economic Council developed the Innovation Driven Economic Development Model to address shifts from old economies of the industrial age to new, creative economies. With this approach, economic growth sits at the intersection of expertise, interaction or collaboration, diversity, and application with innovation all working in concert.

When these ingredients come together you find new discoveries, new knowledge and new insights that contribute a region’s unique expertise and globally competitive outputs.

To make the shift to the Innovation Driven Model, our region needs to embrace the free exchange of ideas and synergistic creation of new business models, marketing plans and products. It needs a diversity of talent in our research fields, backgrounds, mindsets and approaches and needs to enable talented groups to apply new ideas in a material way. Without these, tactics and strategies that violate these fundamentals will invariably fall short.

In Memphis, this approach is already being applied in our startup ecosystem. According to the Kauffman Foundation, most all net new jobs come from high-growth entrepreneurial companies five years in age or less, and we are seeing the early fruit of this labor with creative jobs being created and sustained in a variety of sectors.

For example, FrontDoor (listyourfrontdoor.com) is disrupting the real estate selling market. GraphStory (graphstory.com) is changing how enterprises use and analyze mountains of data for greater predictive capabilities. Preteckt (preteckt.com) is changing how trucking fleets keep their trucks up and running.

With technology as an underpinning, social innovation is underway too. Code Crew (codecrew.co) is teaching youth how to code and be entrepreneurial, and Volunteer Odyssey (volunteerodyssey.com) is changing the formula for success in terms of volunteering in this city – each of them using technology as a driver.

What’s enhanced the ability of startups and technology to grow quickly and correctly is their proximity and density to other tech companies, special resources and partners, their households, and where they entertain investors and supporters. The “Lokion Tower” at 88 Union Center is now full of tech startups and homegrown tech companies like RocketFuel and Lokion – these talent pools are diverse. With unprecedented cooperation, startup support partners are coming together to support density of activity including EPICenter, Innova, AgLaunch, and Start Co.

The Exchange Building embraced the notion of housing creative talent Downtown and made special accommodations for startup founder housing.

This collision of expertise, collaboration, diversity and application with innovation in the startup ecosystem lays the foundation for a regional innovation movement for our city. This foundation creates the fertile ground where expertise leads to meaningful jobs, interaction begs for the creation of a livable community with great places to work and play, diversity leads to social inclusiveness with the building of trust, and application of innovation supports collaborative governance to work together for greater results.

Startups have sparked a small regional innovation movement here in Memphis. How can the same approach act as a guide for other areas of economic and community development? First, we determine how new and existing efforts fit into this framework and then consider how we can leverage the talent and expertise of our startups and their talent for greater success in Memphis. The time is now to apply Innovation Movement thinking to other areas, including education, small-business development, talent, poverty, crime, educational attainment, the arts, urban planning, inclusion and much more.

Andre Fowlkes is president of Start Co.