New Midtown Brewery Files $1.2M Building Permit Application

VOL. 132 | NO. 49 | Thursday, March 09, 2017

1350 Concourse Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

Permit Amount: $1.2 million

Application Date: March 2017

Owner: Crosstown Concourse

Tenant: Crosstown Brewing Co.

Architect: Fleming Design

Details: Crosstown Brewing Co. has filed a $1.2 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for its new location at the Crosstown Concourse.

The permit for new construction for a craft brewery lists 1350 Concourse Ave. as its location. Fleming Design is listed as the architect.

In August, the craft brewers announced plans to move into a newly constructed building on a half-acre parcel on the west side of Crosstown Concourse.

“It’s a production facility, first and foremost, and trying to squeeze that into the building was challenging, but they did have a nice piece of land west of the building itself that suited our needs,” Clark Ortkiese, co-founder of Crosstown Brewing, told The Daily News at that time.

Crosstown Brewing grew out of a home brewing operation led by childhood friends Ortkiese and Will Goodwin. After competing against each other in home brewing contests, the pair decided to combine equipment and award-winning recipes.

At the facility, Crosstown Brewing will serve beer at a taproom as well as brew and bottle on-site. A patio is also planned for the property, which will have a total footprint between 6,000 and 12,000 square feet.

Ortkiese told The Daily News in August that they have about 15 beers ready to release once brewing gets underway, with a tropical, West Coast-style IPA and a blonde ale among the first offerings.

The brewery will sell growlers and will add cans when production picks up pace.

9687 Winchester Road

Memphis, TN 38125

Sale Amount: $2 million

Sale Date: Feb. 27, 2017

Buyer: Regency Homebuilders LLC

Seller: Goodwin Farms L.P.

Loan Amount: $1.3 million

Loan Date: Feb. 27, 2017

Lender: Pinnacle Bank

Details: Regency Homebuilders LLC has bought a 70-acre parcel of land in Germantown from Goodwin Farms L.P. for roughly $2 million, according to a Feb. 27 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

The large swath of undeveloped land is located at 9687 Winchester Road, immediately west of the Germantown-Collierville border near the intersection of Houston Levee and Winchester roads.

John B. Goodwin, acting as general partner, signed the deed on behalf of seller Goodwin Farms.

In conjunction with the purchase, Regency Homebuilders took out a $1.3 million mortgage through Pinnacle Bank. Sean Carlson, acting as secretary, signed the trust deed on behalf of Regency Homebuilders.

The property was last appraised for a little more than $2 million in 2016, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

Regency Homebuilders also owns a 31.1-acre tract of vacant land immediately adjacent to the newly acquired property. That parcel was appraised at $1.3 million in 2016.

Recently, Regency Homebuilders purchased two parcels of vacant land in Bartlett from Music City Investments LLC for $1.8 million, according to a Feb. 1 warranty deed. The roughly 15 acres near the U.S. 64 exit off Interstate 40 is labeled in the deed as Brunswick Village at Wolfchase planned development, and the Shelby County Assessor’s combined 2016 appraisal for the two parcels was $236,000.

956 Winchester Road

Memphis, TN 38116

Tenant: Cheffie’s Café

Landlord: Boyle Investment Co.

Landlord’s Agent: Jonathan Aur

Details: A popular restaurant that encourages the customer to “be the chef” is opening a second location in Collierville.

Cheffie’s Café announced it will open its newest spot at 956 Winchester Road inside of Boyle Investment Co.’s Schilling Farms community, adding roughly 15 to 20 new jobs in the area.

“We’ve already had amazing support from the local community and are looking forward to serving the community fresh, custom-crafted salads and sandwiches beginning this summer,” Matt Wilson, a partner in the venture, said in a release.

The new location will be located in Boyle’s recently built retail building inside 443-acre Schilling Farms. The planned development includes office buildings, residential neighborhoods, retail, restaurants, doctors’ offices, a day care center, YMCA, banks, D1 Sports and a church.

The new Cheffie’s Cafe is just around the corner from the Helena Chemical Co. headquarters and the new 50,000-square-foot, mixed-use building owned by Boyle.

“Boyle’s new shopping center at 956 Winchester in Schilling Farms is an ideal location for small businesses and restaurants needing high visibility and signage,” Jonathan Aur, Boyle’s commercial sales and leasing agent who handled the transaction, said. “We are thrilled to welcome Cheffie’s Café as the first tenant in our new shopping center, and we know the many residents and office workers at Schilling Farms are looking forward to enjoying this new dining option. Discussions are underway with a number of additional current and new-to-market prospects, and we anticipate the center will soon be fully occupied.”