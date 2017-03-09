Muslims in Memphis Series Draws Increased Attendance

VOL. 132 | NO. 49 | Thursday, March 09, 2017

It’s been 15 years since former Mayor Willie Herenton declared March the month to acknowledge Muslims in Memphis, and that celebration has grown substantially since then, especially in recent years.

“Since that time, we have been trying to expose Islam and Muslims to the non-Muslims because we felt there is a large amount of misunderstanding among the people about Islam and the Muslims, and this misunderstanding is mostly due to misinformation, or disinformation by the press dissipated the people,” said Dr. Mohammad Moinuddin, vice president of the Muslim Society of Memphis mosque on Stratford Road.

Muslims in Memphis kicked off with open houses at seven area mosques, including Moinuddin’s, on March 4. They featured educational discussions, activities and food, all designed to foster understanding and promote the opportunity for fellowship and interaction.

Moinuddin recalls the first year when there were only eight to 10 people who came to the Muslim Society of Memphis. Several hundred attended the open house March 4. Last year, the seven area mosques drew an estimated 3,000 guests.

The campaign promises Donald Trump ran on for president and his executive order to ban travel to and from seven countries with a history of terrorist activity has alarmed many across the world, not just Muslims and Christians, so this year’s month-long celebration comes at an appropriate time.

On Friday, March 10, Maria Khani, a Syrian educator who lives in California, will speak on “Islam and Muslims Across the Centuries” at First Baptist Church, 200 East Parkway North at Poplar Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“There is not much difference between us as Muslims and other people of faith, we all believe in one God,” said Iman Abdallah Alhaj, the spiritual leader of Muslim Society of Memphis. “You have your religion and I have mine, and we can all co-exist in one place as well as in humanity.”

Alhaj, Moinuddin and Mubarak Amziane, a self-described “regular Joe” at the mosque, sat on a panel answering questions from several hundred visitors at the open house.

Questions they fielded centered on the pillars of the Islamic faith, the equality of women, and the horrible terrorist acts, discrimination and persecution happening right now around the world.

“We as Muslims do not support Al Qaeda or ISIS. We do not support any of these extremist acts,” Alhaj said. “If you have a true belief in God, you will be good to your parents, you will be good to your neighbors, you will be good to your co-workers – Muslim or non-Muslim.”

Moinuddin hopes to have more interfaith events throughout the year so people from different religions can come together to form a better understanding and unity.

“Unless we do that and try to communicate with each other and exchange ideas, things are not going to improve,” he said.

Dr. Billy Bickers came to the open house for the second year in a row.

“We Christians in the United States have had a tendency to see them as all bad and we’re all good,” Bickers said.

He reminded the gathering about Timothy McVeigh – an American Christian extremist who blew up a U.S. government building in Oklahoma City in April 1995 that killed 168, including children – to show there is good and bad in both cultures.

After the discussion, everyone enjoyed a meal together that included kabobs, falafel, hummus and baklava.

Many of the mosques also set up “Cop Stops” offering lunch to law enforcement officers for all they have done in service of their communities.

Other participating mosques for Muslims in Memphis include the Memphis Islamic Center, Masjid Al-Muslimeen, Masjid Al-Noor, Midtown Mosque, Masjid Al-Mu’Minun, and Masjid Ar-Rahman.