VOL. 132 | NO. 49 | Thursday, March 09, 2017

Party at the Plaza, a kickoff party for a yearlong art installation by Cat Peña, will be held Thursday, March 9, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the plaza at 600 Monroe Ave. (at Marshall Avenue). Hosted by the Memphis Medical District Collaborative, The Edge District and Downtown Memphis Commission, the party will include live music by John Paul Keith, beer from High Cotton Brewing, and more. Cost is free. Visit downtownmemphis.com.

National Black MBA Association-Memphis chapter will meet Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in International Paper headquarters’ Tower 3, 6420 Poplar Ave. Attendees can “Meet the Makers” at this dialogue with charter members of the NBMBAA Memphis chapter. Free and open to the public. RSVP to memphis_nbmbaa@yahoo.com.

David Lusk Gallery will hold a gallery walk and closing reception for Carroll Todd’s “Soliloquy” Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

The Southern Women’s Show will be held Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. The show will feature shopping, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, health screenings, and an appearance by Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. Hours are Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit southernshows.com for details and discount tickets.

Ballet Memphis’ spark series will celebrate Women’s History Month with a Spillit: Emerging Artists session Friday, March 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Amurica, 410 N. Cleveland St. The all-female lineup will tell personal stories about creativity, feminism and pushing their art further. Cost is free; refreshments provided. Visit balletmemphis.org.

The Rollin’ Grizzlies will take on corporate teams in a Hoops From the Heart wheelchair-basketball tournament hosted by The Arc Mid-South Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Raymond Skinner Center, 712 Tanglewood St. Admission is $5. Visit thearcmidsouth.org for details.

The 44rd annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade?, presented by the Beale Street Merchants Association, will be held Saturday, March 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Beale Street. Wear your green and bring the family for the city’s largest parade, featuring bands, cars, dancers, floats and more. Free and open to the public. Visit facebook.com/BealeStreetUSA for details.