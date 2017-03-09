Allegiant Extends Nonstop MEM-LAX Flights

VOL. 132 | NO. 49 | Thursday, March 09, 2017

Allegiant Airlines’ seasonal nonstop flight from Memphis International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport is set to become a permanent route.

The previously seasonal flight, which will make two runs per week, is scheduled to resume June 1.

“Allegiant’s service between Memphis and Los Angeles has performed extremely well,” said Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners. “Passengers now have an ongoing low-cost air service option to the West Coast.”

Additionally, nonstop seasonal flights to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will begin in May, which will bring the total number of Allegiant’s nonstop routes from Memphis to eight. The others are Austin, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Orlando/Sanford, St. Pete-Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.