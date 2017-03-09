Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 49 | Thursday, March 09, 2017

Allegiant Extends Nonstop MEM-LAX Flights

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 2:56PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Allegiant Airlines’ seasonal nonstop flight from Memphis International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport is set to become a permanent route.

(Submitted)

The previously seasonal flight, which will make two runs per week, is scheduled to resume June 1.

“Allegiant’s service between Memphis and Los Angeles has performed extremely well,” said Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners. “Passengers now have an ongoing low-cost air service option to the West Coast.”

Additionally, nonstop seasonal flights to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will begin in May, which will bring the total number of Allegiant’s nonstop routes from Memphis to eight. The others are Austin, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Orlando/Sanford, St. Pete-Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 88 288 3,533
MORTGAGES 94 342 4,291
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 183 822 7,750
BANKRUPTCIES 67 196 2,734
BUSINESS LICENSES 33 91 1,333
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 74 249 2,949
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 87 757

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.