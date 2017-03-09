Activity Abounds Around Memphis Convention Center

VOL. 132 | NO. 49 | Thursday, March 09, 2017

The Memphis Cook Convention Center renovation is about to get a construction manager and soon to follow will be a price estimate – how much an upgrade to the 40-plus-year-old facility can the city get for its money.

Meanwhile, the Sheraton convention center hotel – the city’s largest at 600 rooms – is on the block.

And the city continues to field concept plans for another convention center hotel, not to mention the plans underway for the nine-block Pinch District between the Pyramid and the campus of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

What happens next isn’t just about the next project. It’s about whether critical mass in the area will be leveraged for more private investment, says the city’s chief operating officer.

Doug McGowen said a new convention center hotel may be the most critical element, even though for now it is the most tentative.

“There are so many niche pieces of work that require very specific expertise, from the kind of financing they might use to the kinds of revenues they would produce and the kinds of room nights they would expect,” McGowen said Tuesday, March 7. “And there is (consideration of) what that does to draw demand away from other hotels, what kind of new business it would bring to town.”

The city is looking to hire a hotel consultant to set the stage.

“We don’t have an expert here to help us understand that,” McGowen said.

Denver financier Robert Swerdling’s concept of a 600-room hotel at Front Street and Poplar Avenue surfaced in January. Since then, McGowen said Swerdling has come back several times with more detailed plans.

The administration’s basic conditions remain. City government will not build and own any hotel that is built and no city general fund revenue will be used on such a project.

Beyond that, the administration will, with a consultant, get a better idea of incentives to leverage private investment.

“Some variety of PILOT we would expect,” McGowen said of a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes abatement. “They may want a long-term lease. They may want assistance with a public parking deck. … Before we expend any public money and spawn hundreds of millions of dollars in a privately funded hotel, we want to make sure that our money is being well spent, and that the deal makes sense and has a reasonable expectation of being successful.”

There are other concepts out there – “The market is responding,” McGowen said.

Inevitably, someone who will vote on the way to final approval is going to ask if the city considered other proposals and if not, why not.

“We would reserve the right to issue a request for qualifications … to otherwise say the city of Memphis is making a significant investment in our convention center and we think we need hotel rooms,” McGowen said. “We’d like to hear what everyone has to say. I think it’s important for us not to leap at the very first offer that comes through the door … It may be the one that we choose. But the public should expect us to do our homework and do our due diligence.”

Still to come is the naming of a construction manager for the convention center renovation that had been pegged at around $60 million by Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau president Kevin Kane.

The construction manager will put a price tag on different ideas and then the city will decide how much it wants and what it can afford to pay for that work.

Swerdling’s initial hotel pitch to the city – after the city said it would not build a convention center hotel – reportedly included $180 million in private financing he said he had rounded up. Kane estimates the full cost of a 600-room convention center hotel at approximately $220 million.

The Mud Island parking garage and the area immediately around it on the west side of Front Street at Poplar is the most talked about site for such a hotel.

McGowen’s preliminary look at deeds for the property was a hint of how complex this could become.

Some of the deeds show parts of the property in the name of Illinois Central railroad even though McGowen is now sure it is city property. There are also questions about whether any of the property is in a designated public promenade area controlled by the Overton heirs. They are the heirs of one of the city’s founders who established the public promenade in the earliest plans for Memphis.

McGowen is also hearing from and seeking out existing hotel owners who want to understand how they fit into the changes. Whoever buys the Sheraton from Starwood Hotels and Resorts is someone the city would also like to talk to, he said..

“When that new ownership group closes we will have a very early conversation with them to say, ‘We are investing a significant amount of money to bring the convention center up to modern standards and we would hope this new ownership group would similarly invest in the Sheraton hotel to bring it up to similar quality,’” McGowen said.