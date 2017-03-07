Veteran Attorney Bartlett Joins Shea, Moskovitz & McGhee

VOL. 132 | NO. 48 | Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Attorney Gray Bartlett has joined Shea, Moskovitz & McGhee, where his practice areas include criminal defense, asset forfeiture and federal criminal law. Prior to joining the firm, Bartlett practiced for 17 years with Ballin, Ballin & Fishman PC.

Bartlett earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama with a B.A. in political science and went on to earn his juris doctor from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

Hometown: Lifelong Memphian

Experience: I was an attorney with Ballin, Ballin & Fishman for 17 years prior to joining Shea, Moskovitz & McGhee in February of 2017.

What talent do you wish you had? I am one of five siblings and the only one who cannot play an instrument. It’s on my bucket list.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? Marvin Ballin, Leslie Ballin and Randy Fishman. Above all, they taught me that being a good lawyer isn’t enough to be successful in the long term. You also have to know how to run a business. You can only spend a dollar one time, so you better take dead aim when you do.

What attracted you to Shea Moskovitz & McGhee, and what are your goals there? The firm was a natural fit for me. I have colleagues and friends here and have worked with many of the firm’s lawyers before. My goal is to continue to help diversify the services we offer to our clients and support the lawyers around me.

Last year, the firm began extending its focus beyond family law, and you’re adding to that side of the practice. Is the firm’s plan to continue to diversify? Shea, Moskovitz & McGhee is a growing business and we will continue to diversify. In 2017, we are planning to further expand our personal injury practice.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? My greatest accomplishment is my marriage to Danielle, and our two children, Evelyn (10) and Gray (8).

What do you most enjoy about your work? I enjoy working in a collaborative environment with the lawyers around me, both at the office and at 201 Poplar. Marvin Ballin often refers to the sense of community at 201 Poplar, and I strongly believe in that. It is self-policing in large part. For every written rule of law, there are five unwritten rules.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Be polite and respectful to everyone you come in contact with because you never know what people are going through. When dealing with judges and prosecutors, credibility is everything. It can also be like sand in your hands. Once it is gone, it isn’t coming back.

Hans Bauer has joined RKA Construction as project manager, where he will assist with day-to-day operations and management of residential projects for the custom homebuilder. Prior to his role at RKA Construction, Bauer worked for Archer Custom Builders.

Emily Hertlein has joined Morris Marketing Group as marketing communications manager. Hertlein has an extensive background in communications, public relations and social media, and most recently served as audience and marketing coordinator for lifestyle brand Chic Media.

M. Roxana “Roxy” Rudolph has joined Adams and Reese LLP as an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in its Memphis office. Rudolph focuses her practice in the areas of product liability, banking/financial services, commercial dispute resolution, First Amendment and media law, appellate matters and securities. She recently completed a yearlong administrative clerkship for Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Camille R. McMullen.

Elizabeth Ansbro has joined DCA as account manager, responsible for fostering new and growing client relationships. Ansbro served as DCA’s first summer intern in 2010 while attending Southern Methodist University. She most recently spent four years in the Dallas office of Weber Shandwick, where she rose from intern to senior account executive.

Mid-South Food Bank has added two new members to its board of directors: Clifford DeBerry, director of analysis, strategy and performance at Memphis Light, Gas and Water; and Joel Goldblatt, a certified public accountant and partner in external audit services at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Zachary B. Johnson is the first recipient of the Nahon Saharovich & Trotz Law Firm Scholarship, which will be awarded annually to a third-year law student at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law. Johnson was selected by a law school committee based on a written essay and academic excellence. The winning NST scholarship recipient also must be interested in the legal area of personal injury and must have been a member of Law Review or worked in a judicial office.