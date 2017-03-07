Uber to Hire Chief Operating Officer to Help Embattled CEO

VOL. 132 | NO. 48 | Wednesday, March 08, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) – Embattled Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says the company will hire a chief operating officer who can partner with him to write its "next chapter."

The ride-hailing company has been hit by a series of controversies, including allegations that it routinely ignores sexual harassment, and a video of Kalanick profanely berating a driver who confronted him about steep cuts in Uber's rates for a premium version of its service.

After the video surfaced, Kalanick apologized and said he needs "leadership help." The 40-year-old executive also said he needs to "grow up."

San Francisco-based Uber also acknowledged the existence of a program, dubbed "Greyball," that it has used to thwart authorities who have been trying to curtail or shut down its service in cities around the world.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.