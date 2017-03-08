Reappraisal Shows Shelby County Housing Market's Strength

VOL. 132 | NO. 48 | Wednesday, March 08, 2017

With average homes sale prices in some areas of Shelby County reaching record highs in 2016, it’s not a surprise that the 2017 reappraisal process is gathering a lot of attention.

But coupled with the much lower appraisals that were set in 2013 – when the four-year property assessment process was still feeling the results of the housing market crash – large increases in property values are almost inevitable in certain areas.

“There is a robust real estate market now compared to four years ago,” said Charles Blow, director of appraisal operations for the Shelby County Assessor of Property. “It’s a seller’s market and houses don’t stay on the market very long. In some neighborhoods there is a demand for property and that tends to cause a general increase in price.”

Currently, Shelby County Assessor of Property Cheyenne Johnson and her staff are in the middle of mailing updated property values to Shelby County residents, which will continue until the week of April 20. And with an expected increase in values comes an expected increase in appeals.

A similar, but inverted situation arose during the 2009 reappraisal that spawned a large number of appeals, according to Johnson.

“When we completed the reappraisal in 2009, we were going into a slump with the economy, and unfortunately, quite a few of our values were high, because according to the guidelines that we govern ourselves by, we’re required to work with values and sales that have occurred two years prior to the reappraisal,” Johnson said.

She said that since the market didn’t begin to fall until late 2008, many homeowners were left with higher values that reflected the more robust 2007 market, not the housing crisis that existed in 2009, which in turn created an influx of appeals.

“Appraising property is not an exact science,” Johnson said. “I have yet to meet anyone who can tell me the exact value of a particular piece of property. We do the best we can based on the information we have, and we try be fair and consistent across the board with these values. If an individual receives an assessment change notice and they are not in agreement with the new value, they can actually contact the assessor’s office and file what we call an informal review.”

The informal review process, though not an official appeal nor a required step, runs through May 30 and actually resolves a large number of disputes.

“At that time, we ask them to provide us with information on why they feel like the value is incorrect,” Johnson said.

Which can be in the form of pictures, detailed descriptions, neighborhood reports, news articles, or anything to support why they feel the adjustment to the appraisal should be made.

However, if both sides cannot reach an adequate agreement, then the property owner can file a formal appeal with the Shelby County Board of Equalization from May 1 to June 30.

“The economy is doing well in some sections of Shelby County and there will be some increases, but I think that we’ll be able to explain and justify why those increases are there,” Johnson said. “We’re only trying to reflect what the market is already saying. We don’t try to predict what the future may hold, and we are only looking at sales in the past when we’re making these determinations.”

To help homeowners navigate through the more complex formal appeals process, or even to help streamline the informal process, real estate information company Chandler Reports complied a 2017 Tax Appeals Kit.

The kit includes a property profile, comparable sales, neighborhood profile, complete assessor’s card, foreclosure effect and neighborhood report. The kit, which can be purchased at www.shelbytaxappeal.com, also has free information on how to appeal, tips and tricks for appealing, and a market overview showing comparable sales by ZIP code.

