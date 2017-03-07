VOL. 132 | NO. 48 | Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Texas-Based Burger Bar Coming to Overton Square

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, a nationally recognized burger and beer joint based out of Texas, will be Overton Square’s newest tenant, according to property owners Loeb Properties Inc.

The new restaurant will move into the expanded 3,500-square-feet site at 6 S. Cooper St. that previously was occupied by Yolo.

Extensive renovations and construction will begin in March, and the restaurant is tentatively set to open this fall, according to Loeb.

The popular Austin, Texas-based brand was founded in 2010 and operates restaurants primarily in Texas, Arizona, California and Colorado. Memphis would be Hopdoddy’s first location east of the Mississippi River.

Hopdoddy grinds meat in house daily and offers an array of meats, including Angus beef, Akaushi beef, chicken and sushi-grade tuna. In addition to its burgers, the restaurant is known for its hand-cut Kennebec fries, farm-fresh salads, handcrafted milkshakes, craft beers, house-made liqueurs and freshly squeezed juices.

– Patrick Lantrip

Redbirds Bring Rendezvous Back to AutoZone Park

Rendezvous will return as the official barbecue supplier for the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park as part of a multiyear agreement.

Starting this year, Rendezvous’ smoky Memphis-style meats will again be available at the Downtown ballpark. Rendezvous has been in business since 1948.

“When we made the decision to rebrand the Redbirds this offseason as authentically Memphis, we did so with a mission of connecting to the soul of the city known for its iconic music history and famous barbecue,” said Redbirds principal owner Peter Freund in a statement. “And I can think of no better way to accomplish this than to welcome Rendezvous barbecue back inside AutoZone Park.”

Rendezvous will be served from four concession stands, in all-inclusive areas including the Redbird Club and the four-top tables, and as part of the barbecue menus offered with select group picnics and in suites.

The 2017 season begins March 30 against the St. Louis Cardinals in a “Battle of the Birds” exhibition game. The regular-season home opener is April 11 against Colorado Springs.

– Don Wade

Five Pull Petitions For State Rep. District 95

Four Republicans and one Democrat have pulled qualifying petitions through Tuesday, March 7, to run in the special elections for the State House District 95 seat.

Democrat Julie Byrd Ashworth of Collierville has a petition out.

The Republicans with petitions out are John Bogan of Eads, Melissa R. Marshall and Kevin Vaughan of Collierville, and Frank Uhlhorn of Germantown.

Any prospective candidates have until noon March 16 to file for the April 27 special primary election. The winners of the primaries advance to the June 15 special general election.

The election is to fill the seat vacated by the February resignation of Republican state Rep. Mark Lovell of Eads. Lovell resigned abruptly after an allegation of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching. He has denied any wrongdoing.

An investigation by the staff of a House subcommittee found that Lovell violated the Legislature’s workplace discrimination policy. No further action was taken because by then Lovell had resigned.

The Shelby County Commission is appointing an interim state House member to serve for what will likely be part of the current legislative session underway in Nashville. The commission is taking applications for the interim appointment and intends to appoint someone at its April 3 meeting.

– Bill Dries

Church Health Partners With Advance Memphis

Church Health’s resource production team is now employing Advance Memphis graduates to manage its online orders, shipping and inventory of educational materials.

Church Health creates content and materials to educate, encourage and equip ministries as part of the organization’s ongoing effort to promote wellness in communities and congregations. Church Health Resources creates and distributes these publications, which includes the quarterly magazine Church Health Reader.

Advance Memphis has been empowering adults in South Memphis’ 38126 ZIP code with job training, readiness and support for the past 17 years. Advance Memphis’ unique combination of warehouse space, staff and expertise made it the perfect candidate to manage the pick, pack and ship aspects of order fulfillment for Church Health, according to the organization.

Beyond making logistical sense for both organizations, the partnership is a strong missional fit. Church Health has a whole-person approach to mental, physical and spiritual health, with meaningful work as an important piece of a person’s overall health. Advance Memphis’ mission is to empower underserved adults in the 38126 community with the skills to succeed, become self-sufficient, and find consistent, satisfying work.

– Don Wade

Tigers Pitcher Earns AAC Honor Roll Recognition

University of Memphis right-handed pitcher Colton Hathcock was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll after recording three saves in four games played last week.

Hathcock shut down the eighth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels for his first save of the week, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning. He then came back on Friday, March 3, to close a 5-2 series-opening win over Georgia Southern.

In the final game of the series, he was brought into a high-pressure situation in the eighth inning with runners in scoring position and two outs. He got a strikeout to end the inning and keep the one-run lead intact before working a scoreless ninth inning to seal the win.

Hathcock finished the week with six strikeouts, just two hits allowed and no walks. He has five saves so far this season.

– Don Wade

MAS Adds Coordinator Of Volunteer, Foster Programs

Memphis Animal Services has added a volunteer and outreach specialist who will coordinate volunteer and foster programs at the city shelter.

Dani Rutherford comes to the newly created position at MAS from being development assistant at Communities in Schools of Tennessee, a role that included coordinating donor relationships, donation drives, grant writing and communications work.

Rutherford also has been a volunteer and board member at Memphis Pets Alive since 2013. Among her roles at Pets Alive, she served as intake and foster coordinator, co-manager of its PetSmart Charities Cat Habitat and volunteer manager, and she oversaw volunteers in local TNR (trap-neuter-return for community cats) efforts.

Her duties at MAS also will include the shelter’s rescue program, known as Pet Placement Partners.

– Bill Dries

Evidence in Chattanooga Bus Crash to Stay Sealed

A judge says evidence collected from a Tennessee bus crash that killed six school students must remain sealed to protect the 24-year-old bus driver’s constitutional rights while he faces criminal prosecution.

Police say Johnthony Walker was speeding in November while driving 37 elementary students home from school. The bus left a curvy road, hit a utility pole, overturned and hit a tree. Walker was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving in the Chattanooga crash.

Several families are suing Walker and his employer, Durham School Services, over the crash.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2mxlTJM) reports Hamilton County Circuit Court Judge J.B. Bennett told plaintiffs’ attorneys Monday that they cannot yet see video footage, engine control module data or other data provided by the bus company.

– The Associated Press