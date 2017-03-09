Former US Attorney Ed Stanton Joins Butler Snow

VOL. 132 | NO. 48 | Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Former U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton III is joining Butler Snow LLP as part of the law firm’s commercial litigation practice group and its white-collar compliance and government investigations team. He will be based in Memphis.

Stanton left the post of top federal prosecutor for the Western District of Tennessee at the end of February. His tenure was marked by a reorganization of the office of about 100 attorneys, including the addition of a civil rights section and a focus on human trafficking.

President Barack Obama nominated Stanton for a federal judgeship, but it and other judicial nominations stalled as the U.S. Senate refused to consider Obama’s nominee for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stanton joins two other former U.S. attorneys at Butler Snow: Jim Letten, who works in the firm’s New Orleans office, and James B. Tucker, who is with the Jackson, Mississippi, office.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen C. Parker and Jonathan T. Skrmetti are also with Butler Snow’s Memphis office.