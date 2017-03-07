VOL. 132 | NO. 48 | Wednesday, March 08, 2017

PRSA Memphis will meet Thursday, March 9, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Club, 1346 Central Ave. Thomas Carrier, director of this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional, will be the guest speaker. Cost is free for members and $25 for nonmembers. Register at eventbrite.com by Wednesday, March 8.

National Black MBA Association-Memphis chapter will meet Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in International Paper headquarters’ Tower 3, 6420 Poplar Ave. Attendees can “Meet the Makers” at this dialogue with charter members of the NBMBAA Memphis chapter. Free and open to the public. RSVP to memphis_nbmbaa@yahoo.com.

David Lusk Gallery will hold a gallery walk and closing reception for Carroll Todd’s “Soliloquy” Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

The Southern Women’s Show will be held Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. The show will feature shopping, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, health screenings, and an appearance by Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. Hours are Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit southernshows.com for details and advance discount tickets.

Maria Khani, a Syrian educator who lives in California, will speak on “Islam and Muslims across the Centuries” Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 East Parkway N. The talk is part of Muslims in Memphis month; for a full schedule of events, visit muslimsinmemphis.org.

The Rollin’ Grizzlies will take on corporate teams in a Hoops From the Heart wheelchair-basketball tournament hosted by The Arc Mid-South Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Raymond Skinner Center, 712 Tanglewood St. The Rollin’ Grizzlies are a nationally ranked team that competes in Division III of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. Admission is $5. Visit thearcmidsouth.org for details.

The 44rd annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade?, presented by the Beale Street Merchants Association, will be held Saturday, March 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Beale Street. Wear your green and bring the family for the city’s largest parade, featuring bands, cars, dancers, floats and more. Free and open to the public. Visit facebook.com/BealeStreetUSA for details.