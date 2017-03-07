Two Highlights From the Back End of Innovation

VOL. 132 | NO. 47 | Tuesday, March 07, 2017

“A Systems Approach to Creating an Innovation Funding Board,” Craig Wirkus, Cisco. Cisco’s five-pillar strategy for innovation: Build, buy, partner, invent and co-develop.

Craig Wirkus runs the Services Innovation Excellence Center for Cisco. The mission of this team is “to help teams to drive business impact through innovation.”

SIEC seeks to foster an intrapreneurial mindset by having conversations about pivots and by providing rigor and process.

“We’ve built an incubation framework,” says Wirkus, adding it’s completely agnostic, rich in examples, methods and processes. The goal is to provide tools.

“We also developed a managing innovation playbook,” he says. SIEC also offers innovation coaching and mentoring to provide business expertise, technical expertise and incubation expertise.

“Engineers don’t know how to size a market opportunity. That’s weird juju to them, so we provide resources to help them.” Cisco has begun a three-day startup boot camp that is focused on human-centered design. After an immersion into the people side of empathy, a minimally viable product gets built.

What we’ve learned: There’s no silver bullet. Provide playbooks, coaching and programs. Stay customer-centered.

Now, Wirkus spends time on their internal venture capital model. Using an innovation funding board and set budget helps stimulate real process. “We treat people like adults, give a little guidance, but make it as simple as possible,” he says. Due diligence is customer-centered learning – this is the main point of the stress test.

Teams track implementation readiness as a progress measure against key milestones. The outputs include opportunity charter, an initial discovery-driven business plan, an interim discovery-driven business plan and an implementation business plan.

“Git’er Done! The Psychology of Project Completion (Stop Psyching Yourself Out),” Karen Tilstra, Florida Hospital Innovation Lab

Empathy. Failures. Celebrations.

Empathy is important with all internal stakeholders. All parties need to support the change and empathize with the process. Conversation is still the best problem-solving tool. You cannot argue with field insights. Building empathy for the process is critical to the success.

How can you infuse empathy into your process? Getting empathy on innovation projects is not a natural thing – but it sets a straight path to implementation.

Three myths of the modern world: Nothing is connected; we must know everything before we start; and rational thinking is best.

Things that follow these three myths launch every day but end up as expensive failures.

What we’ve learned: Everything is connected (ecosystem over ego-system). Don’t have to know everything before you start (fail fast and cheap; you’ll learn faster). Rational thinking is good but not enough (iterate, iterate, iterate).

Our most powerful projects show that there is no hard and fast line between the testing and implementation phase. So, if you think of the system as an ecosystem, you don’t have to be perfect. Implementation works better when more people have had a hand in creating or testing the prototype.

Celebration is the other side of the fail fast and cheap. If we celebrate what’s working, she says, teams have more energy and are open to non-stigmatizing failure.

