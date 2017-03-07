Tannehill Becomes Oxford's Mayor-Elect in Uncontested Race

VOL. 132 | NO. 47 | Tuesday, March 07, 2017

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Robyn Tannehill has become Oxford's mayor-elect since no one else entered the race by last week's deadline.

Local news outlets report Tannehill is now officially running unopposed, making her the city's next mayor. Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for anyone else to file paperwork to run against her.

No one else did. Therefore, Tannehill will be the only candidate on the ballot for mayor during the June 6 election.

Tannehill announced her candidacy after Mayor Pat Patterson said in December that he would not be running for re-election.

She has been an Oxford resident for nearly 30 years and is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She has also served as the president of the Oxford-Lafayette Count Chamber of Commerce and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.

