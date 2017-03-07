Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 47 | Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Tannehill Becomes Oxford's Mayor-Elect in Uncontested Race

The Associated Press

Updated 3:05PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Robyn Tannehill has become Oxford's mayor-elect since no one else entered the race by last week's deadline.

Local news outlets report Tannehill is now officially running unopposed, making her the city's next mayor. Friday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for anyone else to file paperwork to run against her.

No one else did. Therefore, Tannehill will be the only candidate on the ballot for mayor during the June 6 election.

Tannehill announced her candidacy after Mayor Pat Patterson said in December that he would not be running for re-election.

She has been an Oxford resident for nearly 30 years and is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She has also served as the president of the Oxford-Lafayette Count Chamber of Commerce and the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 103 103 3,348
MORTGAGES 130 130 4,079
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 487 487 7,415
BANKRUPTCIES 70 70 2,608
BUSINESS LICENSES 23 23 1,265
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 106 106 2,806
MARRIAGE LICENSES 41 41 711

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.